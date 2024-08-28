Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Amid massive protests in Bangladesh, the body of a woman TV journalist has been recovered from a late in the capital Dhaka. Pedestrians pulled the body from the lake and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the doctor declared her dead. The deceased was identified as Sarah Rahanuma. Police have stated that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Who is Sarah Rahanuma?

Sarah was a TV journalist in Bangladesh, working as a newsroom editor at Gazi TV, a Bengali-language satellite and cable television channel owned by Gazi Group. The body of the 32-year-old was found floating in Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. A man named Sagar, who brought Sarah to the hospital, said: "I saw the woman floating in Hatirjheel Lake. Later, she was brought to DMCH, where doctors declared her dead.”

Before her death, Sarah posted a status on her Facebook on Tuesday night tagging one Fahim Faysal. "It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope, you'll fulfil all your dreams soon. I know we had a lot of planning together. Sorry, can't fulfil our plans. May god bless you in every aspect of your life," she wrote. In an earlier post, she wrote: "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death." Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was kept in the DMCH morgue.

On the day of the incident, Sarah went to work but did not return home that night, Somoy News quoted her husband Sayed Shuvro as saying. Shuvro was informed around 3 am that she had jumped into the waters of Hatirjheel Lake.

Shuvro said that Sarah had been expressing a desire to separate from him for some time. They had planned to visit a Kazi office to finalise their divorce, but due to the current situation in the country, they could not do it. The circumstances surrounding Sarah's death look mysterious, the news channel said.

(With inputs from PTI)