Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...

Dr Sangram Patil, a London-based doctor and YouTuber, was recently detained at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for over 15 hours along with his wife. The detention was based on a Look Out Notice (LOC) issued due to a defamation case filed by Nikhil Bhamre, a BJP media cell functionary, over social media posts allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.



On January 10, Patil was detained and questioned by the police on the basis of the LOC, and later was allowed to go after a notice served under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as per a police officer. The section mandates that the police issue a notice for appearance to an accused when an arrest is not warranted.

After he was released, Patil stated that it was no secret that he was active on social media and had been a critic of the BJP-led government. “They have clubbed some posts and have named me as an accused. I will discuss this with my legal team and decide on a further course of action,” he said.

It was on December 18, 2025, that an FIR was filed against Patil by Nikhil Bhamre, social media coordinator of the Maharashtra unit, over a post that allegedly defamed Modi, HT reported earlier. Bhamre alleged that the post mentioned objectionable things and disinformation about the BJP and its prominent leaders, such as PM Modi. The complaint also said the post had objectionable content regarding a woman, The Indian Express reported.

Who is Sangram Patil?

Originally from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Sangram Patil is a Consultant in Pain Medicine and Anaesthetics, settled in England for several years. He gained popularity with his YouTube channel, Dr Sangram G Patil, with over 468,000 subscribers (as of January 2026), where he posts content in Marathi and English on health, education, and current affairs. His vocal criticism of the current Indian government gained him significant media attention.

His detention has sparked a significant political reaction, with opposition leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) condemning the move as an "insult to the state's honour" and a violation of freedom of expression. NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar posted on X, “The arrest of Dr Sangram Patil, Maharashtra’s illustrious son renowned worldwide in the medical field, is an insult to the state’s honour, and the Chief Minister should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the police and order his release. This act of misusing power to throttle democracy simply because someone took a stand against it is unbecoming of Maharashtra. We publicly condemn the government’s action in this matter! The government must secure his immediate release; otherwise, we will have to go to that location tomorrow morning in support of Dr Sangram Patil.”