FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...

J-K: Suspected Pakistani drones spotted over border areas; search operation launched

After Trump's threat, Cuba issues BIG warning to US, says 'no one dictates to us..., ready to...'

Prashant Tamang death cause: Family says Indian Idol winner 'slept well at night but...'

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli misses 100 by seven runs but guides India to a easy 4-wicket win against Kiwis

After Venezuela attack, Trump issues BIG warning to Cuba: 'There will be no...'

As Iran's death toll rises above 200, Israeli PM Netanyahu issues BIG statement on anti-Khamenei movement: 'Hope Persian nation will soon be...'

Rohit Sharma scripts history during IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara, becomes player with most...

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's group pledges Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat, here's what Karan Adani said

Not Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher; this actor has donated Rs 22 lakh to cow shelter in Gujarat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...

Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli misses 100 by seven runs but guides India to a easy 4-wicket win against Kiwis

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Kohli's 93 help India beat Kiwis by 4 wickets

After Venezuela attack, Trump issues BIG warning to Cuba: 'There will be no...'

After Venezuela op, Trump's BIG warning to Cuba: 'There will be no...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

HomeViral

VIRAL

Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...

After he was released, Patil stated that it was no secret that he was active on social media and had been a critic of the BJP-led government. “They have clubbed some posts and have named me as an accused. I will discuss this with my legal team and decide a further course of action,” he said.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 12:37 AM IST

Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dr Sangram Patil, a London-based doctor and YouTuber, was recently detained at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for over 15 hours along with his wife. The detention was based on a Look Out Notice (LOC) issued due to a defamation case filed by Nikhil Bhamre, a BJP media cell functionary, over social media posts allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

Sangram Patil was detained at Mumbai Airport

On January 10, Patil was detained and questioned by the police on the basis of the LOC, and later was allowed to go after a notice served under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as per a police officer. The section mandates that the police issue a notice for appearance to an accused when an arrest is not warranted. 

After he was released, Patil stated that it was no secret that he was active on social media and had been a critic of the BJP-led government. “They have clubbed some posts and have named me as an accused. I will discuss this with my legal team and decide on a further course of action,” he said.

It was on December 18, 2025, that an FIR was filed against Patil by Nikhil Bhamre, social media coordinator of the Maharashtra unit, over a post that allegedly defamed Modi, HT reported earlier. Bhamre alleged that the post mentioned objectionable things and disinformation about the BJP and its prominent leaders, such as PM Modi. The complaint also said the post had objectionable content regarding a woman, The Indian Express reported.

Who is Sangram Patil?

Originally from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Sangram Patil is a Consultant in Pain Medicine and Anaesthetics, settled in England for several years. He gained popularity with his YouTube channel, Dr Sangram G Patil, with over 468,000 subscribers (as of January 2026), where he posts content in Marathi and English on health, education, and current affairs. His vocal criticism of the current Indian government gained him significant media attention. 

His detention has sparked a significant political reaction, with opposition leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) condemning the move as an "insult to the state's honour" and a violation of freedom of expression. NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar posted on X, “The arrest of Dr Sangram Patil, Maharashtra’s illustrious son renowned worldwide in the medical field, is an insult to the state’s honour, and the Chief Minister should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the police and order his release. This act of misusing power to throttle democracy simply because someone took a stand against it is unbecoming of Maharashtra. We publicly condemn the government’s action in this matter! The government must secure his immediate release; otherwise, we will have to go to that location tomorrow morning in support of Dr Sangram Patil.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...
Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport
J-K: Suspected Pakistani drones spotted over border areas; search operation launched
Suspected Pak drones seen over J-K border areas; search op launched
After Trump's threat, Cuba issues BIG warning to US, says 'no one dictates to us..., ready to...'
After Trump's threat, Cuba issues BIG warning to US, says 'no one dictates to us
Prashant Tamang death cause: Family says Indian Idol winner 'slept well at night but...'
Prashant Tamang death cause: Family says actor 'slept well but...'
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli misses 100 by seven runs but guides India to a easy 4-wicket win against Kiwis
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Kohli's 93 help India beat Kiwis by 4 wickets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement