Who is Sandeepa Virk? Instagram influencer with 1.2 million followers arrested for money laundering, under scrutiny for her links with...

VIRAL
Sandeepa Virk, a popular Internet personality, who claims to be an actor and a cosmetologist, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case of alleged fraud as well as misrepresentation, reports said on Wednesday, i.e., August 13, citing agencies.
Sandeepa Virk, is also under scrutiny for her purported links with Reliance Group executive, Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman (President, corporate affairs), according to a PTI news agency report. The money laundering case follows an FIR filed by the Punjab police.
According to her Instagram profile, Sandeepa Virk is an actor and entrepreneur. She is the founder of a skincare product website called hyboocare.com, which, according to the ED, was a "front" for money laundering. Her Instagram handle also reads "god's favourite child" in bio.
She boats a staggering 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Virk was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday, i.e., August 12, after searches were conducted against her and her associates in Delhi and Mumbai over the last two days, the PTI report said.
The influencer and her associates are being probed for allegedly exerting undue influence through "misrepresentation" and "defrauding" individuals by soliciting money under false pretences, said the media report. Meanwhile, a special court has sent Virk to the ED's custody till August 14.