Reports suggest her three old videos, which were initially leaked online in 2019, have resurfaced.

Private videos of several Pakistani social media influencers and TikTok stars continue to leak online. Recently, Pakistani TikToker Maryam Faisal's alleged MMS leaked days after Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman videos. Now, old private videos of another model named Samra Chaudhry, have resurfaced. But who is Samra Chaudhry?

Samra is a well-known face in Pakistan's advertising world. She has also done several modelling projects which garnered her fame. But now, she is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Samra has become the latest victim of cyber attack. Reports suggest her three old videos, which were initially leaked online in 2019, have now resurfaced. Samra's private videos allegedly feature her in a compromising position. Samra's nude and semi-nude viral clip has highlighted the importance of protecting personal data.

Reports suggest that in the leaked viral video, Samra was seen undressing herself while in other videos she was completely nude. These clips, reportedly filmed in a Lahore hotel, were allegedly hacked and distributed without her consent.

READ | Who is Maryam Faisal? Pakistani TikToker whose alleged MMS leaked after Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman

Before her, private videos of Pakistani influencers Maryam Faisal, Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Mathira Mohammad and Imsha Rehman, were leaked this year. Samra has yet to issue any statement addressing the claims. The trend of leaked videos started with Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik, whose intimate video with her boyfriend surfaced and quickly went viral on social media in October 2024.