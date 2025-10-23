FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Who is Sam Pepper, who injured 8-year-old Delhi girl with firecracker during Diwali?

Sam Pepper injured an eight-year-old girl while shooting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi. The incident was captured and widely circulated online, attracting social media backlash. He was engaged in a fireworks battle with a group of locals, standing distance away and firing rockets at them. One of the rockets reportedly hit an eight-year-old girl, leaving her injured. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 02:16 PM IST

Who is Sam Pepper, who injured 8-year-old Delhi girl with firecracker during Diwali?
TRENDING NOW

Sam Pepper injures Delhi girl with firecracker

In the viral video, the angry locals can be seen confronting Sam Pepper, expressing concern that the child had lost an eye. However, Pepper exclaimed, “No, it hasn’t!” while suggesting they might be exaggerating the extent of her injuries. Due to the incident, Pepper was blacklisted from Kick, the livestreaming platform where he was broadcasting, and also from Pump, fun, a fun crypto platform he was associated with.

Following the incident, Sam admitted his mistake and said,“I feel very ashamed of my actions and regret not thinking more carefully. I’m sorry to the girl I hurt, and I’m thankful it was just a cut, as my actions could have caused a lot worse,” Pepper told HT.com. “I’m sorry for what I caused in India. I love India and have spent over 4 months there, travelling over the years.”

Who is Sam Pepper?

Born in England, the 36-year-old man is a British internet personality and former reality TV contestant. His full name is Samuel Nicholas Pepper. He attended Pent Valley Technology College in Cheriton, Kent, before entering the entertainment industry. He shot to fame in 2010 as a contestant on the 11th season of Big Brother UK, with his outspoken and controversial behaviour. He was evicted from the show on Day 73. 

Later, Pepper launched his YouTube channel in September 2010, where he gained popularity for his extreme prank videos. He shared videos featuring shock humour and elaborate stunts. However, these videos soon attracted widespread backlash for crossing ethical boundaries. He has repeatedly reinvented himself in vlogging and eventually livestreaming on Kick, where he built a new following. He was hospitalised after drinking bhang in India in 2024.

