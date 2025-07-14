Who is Rayyan Arkan Dikha? Indonesian boy whose ‘aura farming’ dance is taking over the internet

The viral video is being seen as the ultimate representation of 'aura farming,' an internet phrase for the act of looking cool and building one's 'aura'.

Indonesian boy, Rayyan Arkan Dikha, who is behind the viral 'aura farming' boat racing dance, has not only taken the internet by storm but has also become a sensation among the top athletes of the world.

Rayyan Arkan Dikha, a young boy with sunglasses, has been balancing on the tip of a long racing boat and showcasing the coolest dance moves on social media feeds throughout the world.

The viral video is being seen as the representation of 'aura farming,' a term used online to describe the practice of enhancing one's 'aura' and seeming cool.

The swag-filled dances are simple to follow and are currently being imitated all around the world. The Paris Saint-Germain football club, Formula One driver Alex Albon, and American football player Travis Kelce are all following the trend.

Talking to the BBC, Dikha said that the viral moves came to him on the spur of the moment.

“I came up with the dance myself. It was just spontaneous,” he told BBC Indonesia on Thursday.

At the national Pacu Jalur boat race, the fifth-grader from a Kuantan Singingi Regency village was competing for the first time as Togak Luan.

"Jalur" refers to the long canoe-like boats that are raced, while "Pacu" denotes race. The dancer at the bow, Togak Luan, is responsible for invigorating the crew.

With hashtags like "aura farming kid on boat" and "boat race kid aura," videos showing Dikha dancing as Togak Luan with a variety of music have amassed millions of views on social media since late June.

Dikha is now known online as "The Reaper."

“He's known as ‘the reaper’ because he never loses,” read one top-liked comment under a clip that has got 1.1 million likes.

What is aura farming?

But first, add 'aura farming' to Gen Z phrases that you probably didn't know, because it's high time. The expression describes publicly expressing enthusiasm, either in person or online, while taking credit for or praising accomplishments. It may be something as little as winning a video game or something as significant as athletes' accomplishments. Usually, it includes an intriguing choreography and some sort of dancing move.