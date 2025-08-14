Twitter
Who is Ravi Ghai? Arjun Tendulkar’s to-be grandfather-in-law who is linked to THIS popular ice cream brand, his net worth is...

The engagement is said to have taken place on Wednesday in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

Who is Ravi Ghai? Arjun Tendulkar’s to-be grandfather-in-law who is linked to THIS popular ice cream brand, his net worth is...

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. Saaniya is the granddaughter of billionaire Ravi Ghai. The 25-year-old cricketer’s engagement was celebrated in a private ceremony with close family and friends. So far, neither family has made an official announcement.

Who is Ravi Ghai?  

Under its leadership, the team has constructed recognizable projects, including the Brooklyn Creamery, a health-conscious ice cream company, and the InterContinental hotel on Marine Drive.  With their engagement, two renowned legacies—one from the business world and the other from cricket—come together.

According to a Crunchbase report, Ravi Ghai is the Graviss Group's chairman. In Mumbai's food and beverage and hospitality sectors, Graviss Hospitality Ltd. is a well-known company that owns and operates hotels. 

In addition, Ghai was instrumental in the expansion of Iqbal Krishen 'IK' Ghai's ice cream company into a global enterprise. The prospective grandfather-in-law, Ravi Ghai, comes from a well-known family of businessmen who have been in the industry for 70 years.

Ghai graduated from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. In 1967, a year after graduating in 1966, he carried on his father's legacy, Iqbal Krishan, according to the Mint.

Who is Iqbal Krishan Ghai, and why is he known as 'Maharaj of Ice Cream'?

Ravi Ghai's father, Iqbal Krishan Ghai, known as the "Maharaj of Ice Cream," opened a small eatery in New Delhi's Connaught Place and prepared homemade ice cream for US soldiers in World War II.

After that, Krishan Ghai founded Kwality Ice Cream, a company that soon became well-known throughout India for its ice cream, chocolate bars, and other products.

Ghai family's net worth 

The Graviss Group, which owns the Brooklyn Creamery and runs the Baskin-Robbins franchise in India, is the Ghai family's main business and source of significant fortune.

Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited, the group's main firm, recorded revenues of Rs 624 crore for the fiscal year 2023–2024, a 20% increase over the previous year. The company has Rs 90,100 in paid-up capital and Rs 2.23 crore in authorised capital.

The family also owns the InterContinental Hotel in Mumbai, which is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, a major player in the worldwide hospitality industry with a valuation of $18.43 billion as of August 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
