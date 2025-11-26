FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Who is Rajendra Panchal, whose old pic with fused jaw is being misused by US-based users to mock Indians

The Pune resident Rajendra Panchal was injured in an accident at just one year old, because of which he couldn't open his mouth for 38 years.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Who is Rajendra Panchal, whose old pic with fused jaw is being misused by US-based users to mock Indians
An old photo of a Pune man with jaw deformity, a rare condition called Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) ankylosis, in which the face joint gets fused to the skull, has resurfaced on the internet by many US-based users who are using it to make racist remarks against Indians.  

The Pune resident Rajendra Panchal was injured in an accident at just one year old, because of which he couldn't open his mouth for 38 years. He could eat solid foods only after undergoing a rare surgery, which was performed 8 years ago.

Until his surgery, Panchal could not chew food and survived on a liquid and semi-solid diet. As a result, he remained malnourished for years. A toothache that lasted for months ultimately led him to doctors who recommended the surgery.

After the surgery by doctors at MA Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Panchal's jaw was restored.

Panchal received the surgery free of cost because he could not afford the procedure.

US-based X users have now been misusing the pictures to mock Indians.

Also read: What is Corpse Flower? Smelliest plant on Earth, whose massive bloom left flower hunter emotional; Watch viral video

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
