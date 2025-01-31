VIRAL
Speculation about Raftaar and Manraj’s wedding began when images from the venue showed the names "Dilin" (Raftaar’s real name) and "Manraj."
Popular rapper and singer Raftaar has recently tied the knot with fashion stylist and fitness professional Manraj Jawanda. The couple's wedding, which took place on January 31, has been making headlines, especially after pictures from the venue surfaced online. Fans had been speculating about their relationship for some time, and Raftaar has now confirmed the news.
Who is Manraj Jawanda?
Born and raised in Kolkata, Manraj Jawanda has always had a deep interest in fashion. Her passion led her to pursue a career in styling, eventually bringing her to Mumbai. She completed her BSc degree in media before enrolling in a styling course at FAD International, which helped her establish herself in the fashion industry. Over the years, she has worked on fashion shoots, commercial films, and television advertisements as a costume stylist and designer.
Apart from styling, Manraj has also ventured into acting. She has appeared in multiple music videos, including collaborations with Raftaar on hit songs such as Kaali Car, Ghana Kasoota, Raskala, and Shringaar. Despite her growing presence in the entertainment industry, she prefers to keep a low profile on social media. Her Instagram account remains private, with over 5,000 followers.
Raftaar’s first marriage
Before marrying Manraj, Raftaar was married to Komal Vohra. The couple tied the knot in December 2016 but parted ways in 2020. Raftaar, known for his powerful rap performances and reality TV appearances on shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Hustle, has maintained a steady career in the music industry.
The Wedding Buzz
Speculation about Raftaar and Manraj’s wedding began when images from the venue showed the names "Dilin" (Raftaar’s real name) and "Manraj." Videos of the couple dancing at their pre-wedding events and glimpses of Manraj flaunting her mehendi further fueled the rumours. While Raftaar kept things private, he later posted a cryptic Instagram story featuring hand-holding and evil eye emojis, hinting at the celebration.
