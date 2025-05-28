She is currently undergoing military training at Spain's General Military Academy and Naval Military Academy.

Princess Leonor of Spain has become the talk of the town after she was reportedly 'rejected' by Spain and FC Barcelona’s footballer Gavi. The duo captured global attention due to rumours of the news. However, there is no confirmed evidence of a romantic relationship between the two. Both individuals continue to focus on their respective paths.

Who is Princess Leonor?

Born in Madrid on October 31, 2005, Princess Leonor of Asturias is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. As the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, she holds the title of Princess of Asturias, among others. She is currently undergoing military training at Spain's General Military Academy and Naval Military Academy. She has been the heir to the throne since her father was proclaimed King on 19 June 2014. She has since then held the title of Princess of Asturias, along with the titles of Princess of Girona and Princess of Viana.

Leonor has been educated in various prestigious institutions. Princess Leonor pursued her International Baccalaureate at the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in Wales, UK. She joined the General Military Academy to start her 3-year military education in August 2023 after her graduation in the same year. This comprehensive training is a tradition for heirs to the Spanish throne. She will conclude her final year with the Air and Space Army.

The 24-year-old is known for her poised demeanour and commitment to her royal duties. Despite her high-profile status, Leonor maintains a relatively private personal life, with her interests publicly available. Reports suggest that her succession would mark a significant moment in Spanish history, as she would be the first Queen regnant since Isabella II, whose reign ended in 1868. She is reportedly fluent in Spanish, Catalan and English and has also studied French, Galician, Basque, Arabic and Mandarin.