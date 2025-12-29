FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Who is Pintu Prasad? Man behind viral 'Kirish ka Gaana Sunega' trend, know how Hrithik Roshan's song changed his life

Pintu's life took a dramatic turn when someone captured his carefree moments on camera. His unique way of speaking, complete with catchy phrases and song lyrics, quickly went viral, making him an overnight sensation.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 02:16 PM IST

Who is Pintu Prasad? Man behind viral 'Kirish ka Gaana Sunega' trend, know how Hrithik Roshan's song changed his life
In the vast world of social media, where countless stories emerge and fade, one man's unplanned rise to fame has captured the hearts of many. With his unique style and infectious energy, Pintu Prasad, also known as "Viral Dhoom Boy," has become a household name, leaving many wondering about the man behind the viral catchphrase, "Kirish ka gana sunega... le beta."

Who is Pintu Prasad?

Pintu Prasad, a 32-year-old resident of Jamshedpur, has lived a life marked by struggle and hardship. Orphaned at a young age, he was left to fend for himself, and the lack of support and guidance led him down a path of addiction. However, despite the challenges, Pintu's spirit remained unbroken, and his ability to find humor and joy in the darkest of times became his defining characteristic.

Turning point in Pintu's life

Pintu's life took a dramatic turn when someone captured his carefree moments on camera. His unique way of speaking, complete with catchy phrases and song lyrics, quickly went viral, making him an overnight sensation. However, this newfound fame came with its own set of challenges. Pintu revealed that many people took advantage of his innocence, exploiting him for their own gain, paying him mere pennies for hours of content creation.

Fortunately, Pintu's life took another positive turn when he caught the attention of Astitva Foundation, a rehabilitation center in Jamshedpur. The organisation's founder, Saurabh Tiwari, and his team recognised Pintu's potential and took him under their wing, providing him with the support and care he desperately needed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A new lease on life

Today, Pintu is on the path to recovery, receiving treatment for his addiction and learning new skills to help him navigate life. He credits his sister, who raised him after their parents' passing, for being his rock. Pintu's story serves as a poignant reminder that behind every viral sensation lies a human being with their own struggles and triumphs.

As he continues to rebuild his life, his story inspires hope and encourages others to look beyond the surface level, acknowledging the complexities and challenges that lie beneath.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
