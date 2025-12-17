FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Who is Payal Gaming? 21-year-old YouTuber going viral after private video MMS circulating on social media, fans say, 'deepfake...'

Popular YouTuber Payal Dhare is going viral on social media after a MMS-like private video is widely circulating all over social media. Social media is flooded with comments and remarks on the video. While some people are claiming her to be the woman seen in the video, many suggests that it is not real but an AI generated deepfake video. There has been no confirmation whether it is a leaked video or an AI generated video.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

Who is Payal Gaming? 21-year-old YouTuber going viral after private video MMS circulating on social media, fans say, 'deepfake...'
Popular YouTuber Payal Dhare is going viral on social media after a MMS-like private video is widely circulating all over social media. Social media is flooded with comments and remarks on the video. While some people are claiming her to be the woman seen in the video, many suggests that it is not real but an AI generated deepfake video. There has been no confirmation whether it is a leaked video or an AI generated video. One of her fans wrote, "That girl was not Payal Gaming. Don't spread fake news".

Who is Payal Dhare?

Payal Dhare, popular YouTuber who goes by name Payal Gaming. She is well known for her gaming videos and live streamings. Payal Dhare started her YouTube journey in 2019, has around 4.5 million followers. On her Instagram, she has over 4 million followers. Her ontent revolves around posting gameplay for popular games like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), PUBG, GTA V, and more. She has become the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Payal Dhare, 21, hails from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Payal has won various prestigious awards. In 2023, Payal received the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year award, whereas in 2024, Dhare won Gaming Creator of the Year and became India’s first female gamer to be awarded at the MOBIES Awards.

She has also met PM Modi in April 2024, when PM met Indian gamers including Mortal and 8bit Thug.

 

 

