Who is Parv Singh, Payal Gaming’s rumoured boyfriend? Gamer's dating life drew attention after viral MMS video

Popular Indian gamer Payal Dhare, AKA Payal Gaming, has been trending online following an alleged ''Dubai MMS'' clip that went viral. The controversy began when an unverified private video surfaced online, allegedly featuring Payal Gaming during a trip to Dubai. The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms. Amidst a viral MMS clip, online interest also extended to Payal Gaming's personal life, with searches related to her alleged boyfriend's name trending on Google.

Meet Payal Dhare’s rumoured boyfriend: Parv Singh

According to various media reports, Payal is rumoured to be in a relationship with her gamer fellow Parv Singh, also known as ReGaLToS. The 25-year-old gamer is also a content creator with 975k Instagram followers. They both follow each other on Instagram. However, neither Payal nor Parv has confirmed their claims.

About Payal Gaming

Originally from Chhattisgarh, Payal Dhare is one of the most prominent names in the online gaming creators community. She began her gaming journey in 2019 with PUBG AND BGMI. Over the years, Payal has gained a massive following, with over a million subscribers and followers across platforms.

Apart from gaming, she is also associated with S8UL Esports, India's one of the leading esports organisations, where she has won multiple honours, including Best Female Gamer, Female Streamer of the Year, and Gaming Creator of the Year.

