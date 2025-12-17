Who is Parv Singh, Payal Gaming’s rumoured boyfriend? Gamer's dating life drew attention after viral MMS video

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains
Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet
Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies
After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes
Why Are Spider Plants the Perfect Beginner-Friendly Indoor Plant?
Integration of CRM with ERP and Marketing Tools on the Rise
BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here’s how it affects your savings, check details
Meet Indian who refused blank cheque from one of the world's richest universities for his treasure, donated it instead for free to...
Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming BREAKS silence on 19-minute viral clip: 'It has no connection to...'
VIRAL
Originally from Chhattisgarh, Payal Dhare is one of the most prominent names in the online gaming creators community.
Popular Indian gamer Payal Dhare, AKA Payal Gaming, has been trending online following an alleged ''Dubai MMS'' clip that went viral. The controversy began when an unverified private video surfaced online, allegedly featuring Payal Gaming during a trip to Dubai. The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms. Amidst a viral MMS clip, online interest also extended to Payal Gaming's personal life, with searches related to her alleged boyfriend's name trending on Google.
According to various media reports, Payal is rumoured to be in a relationship with her gamer fellow Parv Singh, also known as ReGaLToS. The 25-year-old gamer is also a content creator with 975k Instagram followers. They both follow each other on Instagram. However, neither Payal nor Parv has confirmed their claims.
Originally from Chhattisgarh, Payal Dhare is one of the most prominent names in the online gaming creators community. She began her gaming journey in 2019 with PUBG AND BGMI. Over the years, Payal has gained a massive following, with over a million subscribers and followers across platforms.
Apart from gaming, she is also associated with S8UL Esports, India's one of the leading esports organisations, where she has won multiple honours, including Best Female Gamer, Female Streamer of the Year, and Gaming Creator of the Year.
Also read: Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming's net worth REVEALED, why is this popular YouTuber going viral?