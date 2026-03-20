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Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein lookalike clears the air around viral video: 'While I was driving...'

The man, identified as Palm Beach Pete, has been grabbing attention for his striking resemblance to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He cleared the air. “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein, I’m Palm Beach Pete,” in a podcast interview where he also explained what actually happened that day.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein lookalike clears the air around viral video: 'While I was driving...'
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Of late, a viral video of a man driving a convertible led many online users to believe that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is alive. However, it was revealed that the man driving along a busy highway was a Jeffrey Epstein lookalike. The video, first uploaded by Andrew Posey on 13 March, quickly spread across social media after being shared by the OnlyInFlorida Instagram account. The caption in the video read, "Epstein out here in South Florida," which triggered speculation; however, later, the man in the video himself came forward to clarify that he is not the disgraced financier.


Who is Palm Beach, Pete? 

The man, identified as Palm Beach Pete, has been grabbing attention for his striking resemblance to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He cleared the air. “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein, I’m Palm Beach Pete,” in a podcast interview where he also explained what actually happened that day. 'I was just driving on Interstate 95 on my way to play tennis when someone randomly filmed me. My video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95,” he said. 

Pete is a former Division 1 tennis player and gold medallist. He also described himself as a fashion entrepreneur based in Soho and a former real estate executive. Further, Pete also shared an anecdote where he had a surprise when diners at a restaurant recognised him from his online video and asked for a selfie. This happened again at the bar, but he's laughing it off and handling the attention with good humour.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. He had been denied bail and was accused of operating a "vast network" for sex trafficking underage girls, a stark contrast to his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, for which he was registered as a sex offender. He had pleaded not guilty to the latest charges.

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