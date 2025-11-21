Who is Palash Muchhal? Smriti Mandhana's to-be husband, famous music composer, acted in Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone film, net worth is Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

Mukesh Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant, son Anant Ambani teach dandiya moves to Donald Trump Jr. in Jamnagar, watch viral video

Pakistan:15 killed in massive explosion at Faisalabad gas factory; know what exactly happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

HomeViral

VIRAL

Who is Palash Muchhal? Smriti Mandhana's to-be husband, famous music composer, acted in Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone film, net worth is Rs...

Palash Muchhal also made a mark in the acting world as he was a part of Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey in the role of Jhunkoo. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Who is Palash Muchhal? Smriti Mandhana's to-be husband, famous music composer, acted in Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone film, net worth is Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the recently crowned World Cup-winning Indian women's team, kicked off her wedding with boyfriend and renowned musician Palash Muchhal in style. Smriti Mandhana posted a video of the first ceremony on Instagram, in "Munna Bhai" style, in which she flaunted her engagement ring. Teammates Jemimah Rodriguez, Radha Yadav, and other players also contributed to the video like accomplished artists. However, many fans are eager to know more about Smriti Mandhana's future husband, musician Palash Muchhal.

Who is Smriti Mandhana's to-be-husband, Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal, an Indian music composer and filmmaker, made his debut in the film industry with the film Dishkiyaoon, starring Sunny Deol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Palash Muchhal became a household name for producing songs like Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath Returns, Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui from Dishkiyaoon, What The Fark from Amit Sahni Ki List, and Musafir.

Palash Muchhal also made a mark in the acting world as he was a part of Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey in the role of Jhunkoo. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. This was Palash Muchhal's only film as an actor. After achieving success as a musician, he devoted himself solely to this profession.

Palash Muchhal's net worth

According to various sources, 30-year-old Palash Muchhal has a net worth of approximately Rs 25 crore. In addition to films, he also earns money through shows. Last month, while answering a question at an event in his hometown of Indore, Palash Muchhal announced that Smriti Mandhana would soon become Indore's daughter-in-law. The couple is all set to get married on November 23. 

READ | After sacking of 12000 employees from TCS, bad news for workers of this Tata company as 50% of workforce may be laid off from...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players
Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...
Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE