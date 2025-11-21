Who is Palash Muchhal? Smriti Mandhana's to-be husband, famous music composer, acted in Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone film, net worth is Rs...

Palash Muchhal also made a mark in the acting world as he was a part of Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey in the role of Jhunkoo. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the recently crowned World Cup-winning Indian women's team, kicked off her wedding with boyfriend and renowned musician Palash Muchhal in style. Smriti Mandhana posted a video of the first ceremony on Instagram, in "Munna Bhai" style, in which she flaunted her engagement ring. Teammates Jemimah Rodriguez, Radha Yadav, and other players also contributed to the video like accomplished artists. However, many fans are eager to know more about Smriti Mandhana's future husband, musician Palash Muchhal.

Who is Smriti Mandhana's to-be-husband, Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal, an Indian music composer and filmmaker, made his debut in the film industry with the film Dishkiyaoon, starring Sunny Deol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Palash Muchhal became a household name for producing songs like Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath Returns, Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui from Dishkiyaoon, What The Fark from Amit Sahni Ki List, and Musafir.

Palash Muchhal also made a mark in the acting world as he was a part of Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey in the role of Jhunkoo. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. This was Palash Muchhal's only film as an actor. After achieving success as a musician, he devoted himself solely to this profession.

Palash Muchhal's net worth

According to various sources, 30-year-old Palash Muchhal has a net worth of approximately Rs 25 crore. In addition to films, he also earns money through shows. Last month, while answering a question at an event in his hometown of Indore, Palash Muchhal announced that Smriti Mandhana would soon become Indore's daughter-in-law. The couple is all set to get married on November 23.

