Who is Nutty, YouTube star wanted for duping followers of Rs 438 crore?

Police in Thailand are out hunting for local social media star Natthamon Khongchak who goes by the name of ‘Nutty the YouTuber’. She allegedly fled abroad after duping thousands of her followers to the tune of 77 million Singapore dollars (over Rs 438 crore).

The YouTube star used her fame and popularity to lure followers into becoming investors with the promise of huge returns in a small time. Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Nutty is accused of cheating 6,000 people.

Who is Natthamon Khongchak aka Nutty?

A popular social media personality in the country, Nutty has over 800,000 Youtube followers. However, she hasn’t been active on her channel recently, with her last YouTube post on the account ‘Nutty’s Diary’ made a few months ago. Nutty also has a trading related YouTube channel called ‘Trader Nutty’. She reportedly began her influencer career on a platform called Social cam and established a singing and dancing career. She has two singles songs ‘So What‘ and ‘I’m Gonna Catch Ya‘. She has her own skincare company and has also been seen on TV several times, including popular show ‘I Can See Your Voice Thailand’.

What is the scam Nutty is accused of?

Nutty made an invitation to her followers to deposit money with her while promising that she would get them 25 percent returns in 3 months, 30 percent in six-month investments and 35 percent for 12-month investment contracts. She also promised to pay monthly returns.

However, the followers who had trusted her with their money started complaining from April onwards that they were not receiving returns on a monthly basis.

Nutty confessed to having lost all the money in a trading mistake in an instagram post in May. She promised to pay the money back. She was then jailed in June and was sued in two cases. On Sunday, it was claimed that she had fled overseas.

Two dozen people filed complaints against Natthamon with the Economic Crime Suppression Division of Thailand earlier this month.