Who is Nepal's viral 'chaiwali', internet's current favourite after Mahakumbh's Monalisa, know why is she making headlines?

A video of a young woman preparing tea for customers has gained rapid popularity on Instagram. Let's know more about this viral chaiwali.

In the digital age, a viral moment can transform an ordinary person into an overnight sensation. Earlier this year, Monalisa Bhonsle, who was selling garlands at the Mahakumbh Mela in Pragyaraj, went viral for her beauty, leading to a significant change in her life. Today, Monalisa is set to make her Bollywood debut, starring in the lead role of a movie titled The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, who previously made The Diary of West Bengal. Now, a beautiful tea seller in Nepal is under the spotlight. Let's know more why she is making headlines.

Who is Nepal's viral 'chaiwali'?

A video of a young woman preparing tea for customers gained rapid popularity on Instagram. In the video, the "Chai Wali" is seen in a light blue churidar kurta, paired with a white dupatta and forehead bangs. Netizens were captivated by her natural beauty, particularly her doe-like eyes and charming smile.

The video, shared on Instagram by a page, @nepal_beautiful_country_in_the, that mentioned her tea stall is located on the streets of Kathmandu, has since crossed over a million views. She is grabbing attention and making headlines because of her natural beauty.

What netizens are saying about Nepal's chaiwali?

Soon after this video went viral, social media could not stop themselves from complementing her for her beauty.

One user wrote, "She is so Pretty also very hard working," while another said, "Really there is a different magic in your eyes."

A third user called “Graceful girl." However, a forth user called her "Nepali Tea Doll."

This isn't the first instance of an ordinary person from a neighboring country gaining viral fame for their striking looks. In 2016, Arshad Khan, a Pakistani tea vendor, captured global attention. His rise to fame started with a photo by Jiah Ali, showing Khan pouring tea at a street stall. The image went viral due to his captivating blue eyes and photogenic appearance, turning him into an overnight internet sensation.

That single picture dramatically changed Arshad Khan's life. From serving tea on Islamabad streets, he found himself in the spotlight, receiving modeling offers and gaining a large online following. Unlike many viral personalities, Khan leveraged his newfound recognition to build a better future.

Today, he is a successful entrepreneur, running a café named 'Chaiwala' in East London. The café, located in a South Asian neighborhood, blends cultural nostalgia with modern aesthetics. It offers a sense of home to the diaspora while celebrating his story.