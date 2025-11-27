FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? New name linked to Palash Muchhal after wedding with Smriti Mandhana postponed indefinitely

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had planned to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, but the wedding got postponed indefinitely after the cricketer's father's health suddenly deteriorated.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 07:00 PM IST

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? New name linked to Palash Muchhal after wedding with Smriti Mandhana postponed indefinitely
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had planned to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, but the wedding got postponed indefinitely after the cricketer's father's health suddenly deteriorated. However, discussions on Reddit and other social media platforms indicate that Palash "cheated on Smriti" with a choreographer the night before the ceremony. 

Discussions also suggest that Palash was caught in a "compromising situation" with the choreographer, leading to claims of infidelity. However, none of the allegations have been confirmed, and no official statement has cited any wrongdoing. 

 

"The true reason behind Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's situation has been revealed. Previously, it was discussed that Palash had cheated on Smriti with a choreographer named Nandika Diwedi, who was supposed to teach him to dance for their wedding. Smriti Mandhana's teammate and close friend, Shreyanka, caught them in the act", wrote one 'X' user. 

Who is Nandika Dwivedi?

According to her Instagram profile, Nandika Dwivedi is a choreographer based in Mumbai. As per media reports, she completed her B.Com from Delhi University, later earning an MBA from IMT College, Ghaziabad. Being a professional dancer, she has collaborated with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, known for projects like the recent song "Besos" featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan.

