Who is 'Mystery Woman'? Spotted smiling at Jasprit Bumrah during Ind vs Eng 2nd test 2025

On and off the ground—Jasprit Bumrah's fandom is no secret. Despite being benched for the second test, the cricketer is in limelight again! The reason? Well, as the camera rotated towards Bumrah after the 26th over of England's first innings, a woman was seen beaming at him.

On and off the ground—Jasprit Bumrah's fandom is no secret. Despite being benched for the second test, the cricketer is in limelight again! The reason? Well, as the camera rotated towards Bumrah after the 26th over of England's first innings, a woman was seen beaming at him, as if secretly admiring him.

Pictures and videos of the moment are being shared online, leaving netizens wondering who the mystery woman is. Her name is Yasmin Badiani. In this article, we are going to take a look at who she is.

Who is Yasmin Badiani?

Yasmin Badiani is currently working with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as a part of the operations team of the board, according to a News24 report. Badiani was seen wearing a Team India training jersey was because she might have been selected by the ECB to be with the team on its England tour.

As per the report, she was previously the Head of Sport at Phizz Ltd, where she focused on sports performance and helped athletes stay fit. She also worked as Head of O.R.S Sport at Clinova Limited, where she promoted sports hydration products, working closely with the teams.

Interestingly, Badiani has also worked as a Physiotherapist at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, where she treated her patients, helping them recover from injuries.