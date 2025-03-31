A grave incident left two injured in Noida’s sector 94. A red Lamborghini came crashing and hit two labourers. The owner of the car is Mridul Tiwari, a Noida resident and a YouTuber with 18 million subscribers. He had given his car to Deepak for a test drive before selling it to him.

A grave incident left two injured in Noida’s sector 94. A red Lamborghini came crashing and hit two labourers sitting and then a tree on footpath beside an under-construction complex on the evening of March 30. The car is registered in Pondicherry and in the name of Mridul Tiwari said Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla. He also said that Deepak had come to Noida to check the car before purchasing it.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Mridul Tiwari is a Noida resident and a YouTuber with 18 million subscribers. He has 536,000 following on Instagram and over 3.5 million on Facebook. His YouTube channel and Facebook page are named ‘The MriDul’. According to news agency ANI, he posts comedy videos which are “funny and light-hearted entertainment” content. He began his content creation in 2018 on YouTube. In two years, till March 2020, he had garnered a million followers. On Monday morning, he posted his latest video on his Instagram account.

What happened in Noida car crash?

The owner was not driving the car but a car dealer, named Deepak was taking a test drive when he hit the two labourers. He was driving the car before considering buying it. Police arrested Deepak, who hails from Rajasthan’s Ajmer, and the injured have been recovering at a district hospital. They did not reveal anything about the car’s speed but the victims said that it was running at 300 kmph.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 126 police station, Bhupendra Singh, said the legs of the injured have been fractured. The two labourers were Rambhu Kumar, 50, and Dijen Ravi Das, 40, said Singh.

A video of the incident has gone viral which shows Deepak, driver at the time of the incident, asking “Did anyone die here”, after some labourers there surrounded him asking if he knew how many people he ran over.