At the Cannes Film Festival, a debutante from India grabbed eyeballs for a unique accessory she chose to adorn. Ruchi Gujjar, an internet personality and emerging actor-model, has become a viral sensation after pictures of her sporting a necklace with pendants featuring PM Modi's photo surfaced.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, a debutante from India grabbed eyeballs for a unique accessory she chose to adorn. Ruchi Gujjar, an internet personality and emerging actor-model, has become a viral sensation after pictures of her sporting a necklace with pendants featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image surfaced on social media. The images have piqued much curiosity about Ruchi and her choice of jewellery. Let us briefly tell you about Ruchi's background and career here.

Hails from Rajasthan

Ruchi, who has an impressive following on Instagram, hails from Rajasthan. She completed her graduation from Maharani College in state capital Jaipur. She then moved to Mumbai to pursue her dreams of entering the film industry. She notably won the Miss Haryana pageant in 2023. She has also appeared in several music videos, including Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi, Heli Mein Chor, and Ek Ladki.

On viral necklace

In a statement, Ruchi described her Cannes necklace as a tribute to PM Modi's leadership. "Prime Minister Modi has redefined India’s image across the world. I wanted to carry that pride with me," she said, according to News18.

Difficult journey

In an earlier interview, Ruchi shared that her journey had been tough because of her conservative background. "Since I belong to a Gujjar family, there women are not allowed to work as I am working," she told BollywoodMDB in 2023. "It was difficult to change how people think about women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, who fought against the will of people’s thoughts. And I am the only one from my community who has come so far in the Bollywood industry," she added.

Insta following

Ruchi is quite popular on Instagram and has over 8,00,000 followers on the online platform.