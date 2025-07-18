Who is Megan Kerrigan? Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon's wife who dropped surname after viral Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal

After viral Coldplay’s ‘kiss cam’ segment, Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropped her surname ‘Bryon’ and also deleted her social media account, signalling a potential rift with her husband.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has become the subject of controversy after his intimate moment with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, caught public attention. Their brief embrace during Coldplay’s ‘kiss cam’ segment at Gillette Stadium has taken over the internet, prompting social media users to dig more about Bryon’s marital status, especially about his wife Megan Kerrigan, who dropped Bryon’s surname from her Facebook profile in the wake of the controversy.

Who is Andy Bryon’s wife, Megan Kerrigan?

After viral Coldplay’s ‘kiss cam’ segment, Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropped her surname ‘Bryon’ and also deleted her social media account, signalling a potential rift with her husband. For the unversed, Kerrigan is an educator in Massachusetts. The 50-year-old serves as Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School. Reportedly, she has two children with Byron; however, she has maintained a low profile. Meanwhile, neither Kerrigan nor Byron has released a public statement amid the intense scrutiny over their marriage owing to the current controversy. Nevertheless, it has sparked amusement and outrage online.

What is Coldplay’s kiss cam scandal?



Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon and his company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot’s were 'caught' on the big screen of 'KISS CAM' cuddling. The awkward expressions on their faces when they realised they were on camera only sparked rumours of them 'cheating' on their respective partners. The moment was made even more awkward when Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, commented live on stage, “Oh look at these two,” not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, “Oh, what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” seemingly catching on to the discomfort. The things are not very 'good' for Andy Bryon; he has disabled his LinkedIn profile, and has even deleted a post, where he praised Kristin Cabot as a 'perfect fit' for Astronomer.