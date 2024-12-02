The alleged video of TikTok star Maryam Faisal in an intimate moment is going viral on social media, prompting numerous reactions online.

An alleged private video of another Pakistani TikToker, Maryam Faisal, has leaked online. She became the fifth influencer in the country to fall victim to a private video leak. Before her, private videos of Pakistani influencers Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Mathira Mohammad and Imsha Rehman, were leaked.

Now, an alleged video of TikTok star Maryam Faisal in an intimate moment is going viral on social media, prompting numerous reactions online. The alleged video is linked to Faisal and shows a girl resembling her in a romantic moment with a man. While many are speculating that the video indeed features the TikToker, Faisal has yet to issue any statement addressing the claims.

Who is Maryam Faisal?

She is a Pakistani TikToker and social media influencer. She has a significant following of over 600,000 and millions of likes on her posts. She is known for her engaging content. Her TikTok account (@maryamfaisal100) features a variety of videos, including dances, lip-syncs, and lifestyle content.

Maryam has become the latest social media influencer from Pakistan whose private video has leaked online. The trend of leaked videos started with Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik. In October 2024, an intimate video of Malik with her boyfriend surfaced and quickly went viral on social media.

READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's pic in super casual outfits goes viral