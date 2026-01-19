FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Mangilal? Indore's crorepati beggar who owns 3 homes, cars, lends money in part-time; know how much he earns daily

Mangilal informed the officials that he owns a three-storey house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, a 600 sq ft home in Shiv Nagar, and a one-bedroom flat in Alwasa, which he received through the Red Cross Society under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme due to his disability.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

Indore's ongoing campaign to make the city beggar-free took a surprising turn when a physically disabled man, known for sliding an iron cart along the streets with his hands inside shoes, was found to be a crorepati. The beggar, who has grabbed a lot of attention after being identified by the Women and Child Development team in the state, earns between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 daily, according to a report by Times of India.

Who is Mangilal, Indore's crorepati begger?

The beggger, identified as Mangilal, was a familiar sight in Indore's Sarafa Bazaar, pushing his iron cart and receiving cash or coins from passers-by. However, when Mangilal was rescued by a team from Madhya Pradesh's Women and Child Development Department, the truth about his financial status emerged.

Mangilal informed the officials that he owns a three-storey house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, a 600 sq ft home in Shiv Nagar, and a one-bedroom flat in Alwasa, which he received through the Red Cross Society under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme due to his disability. He also possesses three auto-rickshaws, which he rents out, and a Swift Dzire car with a driver on his payroll.

Furthermore, Mangilal revealed that he lends money at high interest rates and collects daily or weekly interest from borrowers. He regularly visits Sarafa and collects Rs 400-500 from people, among whom he has become a known face.

Official's response 

Officials from the Women and Child Development Department have taken note of Mangilal's bank accounts and other cash reserves for verification. He will also be produced before the district collector for obtaining a house under the PMAY scheme despite already having a house. This aspect of the case is likely to be scrutinized, as it raises questions about the distribution of government housing benefits.

The authorities are looking into the details of Mangilal's assets and income, which were revealed during his rescue by the department's team. The case highlights the complexities of Indore's beggar-free drive, where people like Mangilal, who appear to be beggars, may have substantial hidden wealth.

Indore's beggar-free campaign

Indore has been working towards making its streets beggar-free since February 2024. The campaign has been significant in terms of the number of beggars identified and rehabilitated. Over 6,500 beggars have been identified in just two years, and nearly 5,000 have been rehabilitated since the campaign began, according to District Magistrate Ashish Singh in May 2025.

The campaign has focused on rehabilitation and inclusion, with notable successes such as over 170 rescued children attending schools and adults being trained and placed in jobs through state-run initiatives. The campaign's human-first strategy has garnered recognition from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the World Bank, indicating its impact and the approach taken by the city to address the issue of begging.

Meanwhile, Mangilal is not the first beggar to become a crorepati. Similar to him is Bharat Jain in Mumbai, who begs outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Azad Maidan, but owns two spacious flats worth about Rs 1.4 crore in total, and has a net worth of around Rs 7.5 crore.

Bharat Jain has been begging for more than forty years. He earns Rs 2000 to Rs 2,500 a day on average. Thus, his monthly income is Rs 60,000 or more sometimes, more than a lot of people with white-collar jobs in India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
