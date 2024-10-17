The Ambani family is one of the wealthiest and most influential families globally, embodying a legacy of enterprise and innovation. This legacy was built by Dhirubhai Ambani and carried on by his sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani.

The Ambani family is one of the wealthiest and most influential families globally, embodying a legacy of enterprise and innovation. This legacy was built by Dhirubhai Ambani and carried on by his sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani. Central to this family dynamic is Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, the matriarch, who is affectionately referred to as the family's guiding force and "Mahalakshmi." At 90 years old, she commands deep respect from all family members, including her grandchildren and daughters-in-law, who view her as a mother figure.



On Kokilaben's birthday in February, Tina Ambani shared heartfelt tributes on social media, highlighting her mother-in-law's unwavering love and support over the past 33 years. Tina described Kokilaben as gentle, generous, and full of love, emphasising the strong bond they share since their first meeting. She acknowledged Kokilaben's role as a pillar of strength for the family, noting her ability to blend tradition with modernity.



Kokilaben is not only revered for her nurturing nature but also for maintaining unity within the family. Tina Ambani expressed that words cannot fully capture Kokilaben's essence, calling her the family's cornerstone.



The late Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben's husband and the founder of Reliance Industries is celebrated as the family's guiding light. Tina has publicly acknowledged him as her guru, recognizing his profound impact on their lives. Dhirubhai passed away in 2002 at the age of 68 but left behind an enduring legacy that continues to inspire.

