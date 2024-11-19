Lydia Onic is an influential e-sports and gaming community figure in Indonesia.

Social media influencers are hit hard by privacy breaches. After Pakistani TikTok stars Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, Indonesian social media influencer Lydia Onic became the latest victim of this concerning trend. Her explicit videos were leaked online, stirring controversy that brought her under the spotlight for reasons unrelated to her achievements.

The 12-minute-13-second-long video purportedly showing Lydia has gone viral with many believing that the woman is none other than her. The video went viral as many online searchers attempted to uncover the truth about the video, which is explicit. While the resemblance has become the topic of debate, there is no confirmation about the authenticity of these claims. Countless comments, reports and privacy debates have led to a surge in online searches. Amid this, fans and followers await Lydia’s reaction.

Who is Lydia?

Lydia Onic is an influential e-sports and gaming community figure in Indonesia. Her real name is Lydia Setiawan, and she is greatly admired as a professional gamer and content creator. The social media influencer has a strong presence on platforms like Instagram with a loyal fanbase of over 1 million followers. She also serves as a brand ambassador for ONIC Esports. The leaked video controversy has shifted attention to her private life, sparking widespread debate on internet privacy.

Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik's controversy

Earlier, Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik were subjected to breaches of privacy as their private video leaked online. The 22-year-old Imsha deactivated her social media account after a severe backlash. Many accused her of orchestrating the leak in the flood of negative comments on her social media handle. On the other hand, Minahil’s explicit video featuring her with her boyfriend strongly caused a stir. Overwhelmed by the controversy, she filed a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, many criticised her for using the scandal to gain publicity.