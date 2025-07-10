Who is Lishalliny Kanaran, Miss Grand Malaysia 2021, who has accused Indian priest of molestation? "He asked me to lift my suit and…"

Once inside the office, the priest splashed some strong-smelling liquid on her face, claiming it was a rare water from India.

Lishalliny Kanaran, an Indian origin model who won the title of Miss Grand Malaysia 2021, has accused an Indian Indian priest of molesting her. The actress and television host has raised a serious allegation, saying that the priest assaulted her under the guise of blessings.

What exactly happened?

According to the South China Morning Post, this incident happened last month, on June 21, at Mariamman Temple in Sepang, Malaysia.

On June 21, Lishalliny, who was on her spiritual journey, went to the temple alone, as her mother was in India. An Indian priest, who often guided her with rituals, asked her to wait due to the crowd. After 90 minutes, the priest asked her to follow him to an office. Despite feeling uneasy, she followed him, thinking he was here to help her.

Touched her inappropriately

Once inside the office, the priest splashed some strong-smelling liquid on her face, claiming it was a rare water from India. Then he made a request that made Lishalliny totally uncomfortable.

“Then he asked me to lift my Punjabi suit. I refused. He kept insisting it was “for my good”, but I told him I couldn't because my blouse was tight. He got angry and scolded me, asking what kind of person dresses tight like that,” Kanaran wrote.

As per her, the priest didn't stop there; he stood behind her, and suddenly touched her inappropriately while chanting the mantras.

“He said it would be a 'blessing' if I did 'it' with him because he serves God,” she added.

“Then, without warning, he put his hands inside my blouse, into my bra, and started touching me inappropriately. My brain knew everything about that moment was wrong and yet I couldn’t move. I couldn’t speak. I froze. And I still don’t understand why,” she said.," she said.

Police complaint was filed

On July 4, she finally told her mother about the unfortunate incident, and the same day, her family filed a report with the police. Later, when they visited the temple, the staff seemed more worried about their reputation than her safety or justice. They also found out that someone else had already filed a complaint, but no action was taken.

According to the police official, the suspect has gone missing, but they are actively searching for him.

Who is Lishalliny Kanaran?

Lishalliny Kanaran is from Selangor, Malaysia and is an actress and TV host. She has pursued Architecture at UTAR and won the Miss Grand Selangor 2020 title while still studying. In 2021, Lishalliny Kanaran was crowned the new Miss Grand Malaysia.

