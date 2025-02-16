Lalit Modi indirectly hinted at separation with actor Sushmita Sen as he posted a picture of himself with another woman, saying “friendship turns to love” on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Lalit Modi has been in the news for various reasons and one of the most popular has been for finding ‘love’ again. The IPL founder has found love once again and guess what? He indirectly hinted at separation with actor Sushmita Sen as he posted a picture of himself with another woman, saying “friendship turns to love” on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Without naming the woman he posted few pictures with her, both smiling. The post which read, “Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25-year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all,” has gone viral leaving people wondering about who Lalit Modi’s new ladylove is. Well, who is she? Let’s find out about Modi’s new girlfriend.

The woman is Rima Bouri who also posted a comment on Lalit Modi’s post. She wrote, “Love you more”. Lalit Modi replied to her comment saying, “My forever love.”

Who is Rima Bouri?

Rima Bouri is living in Lebanon and works as an independent consultant in marketing. Her LinkedIn account shows she has completed A-levels at Brillantmont International School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a Bachelor’s in Marketing from Richmond, from The American International University in London. She did her schooling in Saint Teresa Convent in Surrey, UK. She is fluent in English, French and Portuguese, is proficient in Arabic only till elementary proficiency level.

Rima Bouri’s Instagram account is private and has 725 followers, Lalit Modi being one of them. His post on Instagram with her features many pictures of them together from their vacations. The background music in the post is ‘Love is in the air’ song. The post shows that Lalit Modi’s current mood is indeed romantic.

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League, revealed his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen in 2022 through a social media post. He shared happy pictures with Sushmita, referring to her as his "better half," sparking speculation about their relationship status. Modi later clarified that they were dating, not married, and hinted at a potential future together.

However, it appears that their relationship has since ended. Sushmita Sen had also previously mentioned that her brief relationship with Lalit Modi was "just another phase" in her life. Lalit Modi left India in 2010 and has been living in London since then.