Who is Kristin Cabot? Astronomer's HR head caught getting 'cozy' with CEO Andy Bryon at Coldplay concert, she is married to...

A Coldplay concert in Boston has turned out to be Internet's biggest controversy. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and company's HR Head (Chief People Officer) Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment, hugging each other with hand-in-hand, on the 'Kiss cam', that has now became the 'hottest' topic on the internet. The rumours of both of them having an affair, and allegedly cheating on their partners have went super viral on the internet.

Megan Kerrigan, wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon has allegedly dropped last name 'Bryon' from her Facebook profile. The things are not very 'good' for Andy Bryon, he has disabled his LinkedIn profile, and has even deleted a post, where he praised Kristin Cabot as a 'perfect fit' for Astronomer. But who is Kristin Cabot? Is she married? Let's talk about it.

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot is Chief People Officer at Astronomer. She joined the company 9 months ago. She is a respected HR professional in the Silicon Valley. Previously, she has worked in worked in leadership roles at ObserveIT, Neo4j, and Proofpoint. She has a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College, Pennsylvania, as per LinkedIn.

While not much is known of her current relationship, various reports says that Kristin Cabot was married to Kenneth C. Thornby. However, the couple separated in 2018 and officially divorced in 2022. They have a child, and Kenneth was reportedly ordered to pay for child support. Has she remarried or is single? things remain unclear.

Netizens couldn't stop taking about this controversy

Internet is 'wilding', over this alleged affair controversy went viral on all social media platform. Some are symphatizing with Kristin's ex-husband. One user said, 'Enter Kristin Cabot's husband, Kenneth C Thornby… hope he gets a divorce lawyer too.' Another wrote, 'Poor guy has been completely overlooked in this mess.'

Some netizen's said, 'When your wife had God's on her side.' Another said, 'feeling sorry for his wife.'Third said, 'Employees must’ve never been so excited to go to work the next day lol.'

Some said that Coldplay exposed them with perfect lyrics, 'when you try ur best, but you dont succeed.'

About Astronomer

Astronomer is a data-infrastructure company known for its tools that help businesses manage complex data systems. The company is valued at over $1.3 billion.

