Recently, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma’s photo went viral where they were seen attending a kirtan of American vocalist Krishna Das in Mumbai. Kohli attended the kirtan hours after India lost the first Test to New Zealand in Bengaluru.

The event organizers shared photos of the couple, capturing their joy as they smiled during the auspicious event. In one notable image, Anushka is seen joyfully clapping along with the excited crowd.

This isn't the first occasion that Kohli and Anushka have attended a Krishna Das Kirtan; they also participated in one in London back in July. Additionally, the couple has been spotted at various satsangs and temples.

Who is Krishna Das?

Krishna Das is an American vocalist renowned for his performances of Hindu devotional music, specifically kirtan, which involves chanting the names of God. He has played a significant role in popularizing kirtan in the West. Krishna Das, was born Jeffrey Kagel in 1947 to a middle-class Jewish family on Long Island, New York.

He is popularly known as KD, and is described by the New York Times as the 'Chant Master of American Yoga'. He has launched seventeen albums since 1996 and performed at the 2013 Grammy Awards, where his album Live Ananda (2012) was nominated for the Best New Age Album award.

Krishna Das met American spiritual teacher Ram Dass in his 20s and was introduced to Neem Karoli Baba through him. He traveled to India in 1970 to meet Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji, who was the guru of Ram Dass.

Notably, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also been seen at Neem Karoli Baba's ashram.

