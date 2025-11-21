Who is Konatsu Hasegawa? 7-year-old student whose fluent Kannada speech left Bengaluru in awe, watch viral video

A video of a seven-year-old Japanese girl speaking fluent Kannada is going viral on the internet. Watch here.

In a heartwarming incident at the state festival celebrations in Bengaluru, a seven-year-old Japanese student stunned everyone with her flawless Kannada speech. The video from the event quickly went viral on social media, sparking discussions about language learning and cross-cultural appreciation.

Who is Konatsu Hasegawa? 7-year-old Japanese student whose fluent Kannada speech is going viral

Konatsu Hasegawa is a 7-year-old Japanese student at Trio World Academy in Bengaluru, India, who became a viral sensation for her fluent speech in the local Kannada language during a school event.

During a recent Rajyotsava celebration (a festival celebrating the formation of Karnataka state), Konatsu delivered a speech in impeccable Kannada, which she chose as her second language. Videos of her performance, highlighting her clear pronunciation and confidence, quickly gained widespread admiration on social media. Her story has been widely shared as a heartwarming example of cultural appreciation and dedication to language learning.

Viral speech in Kannada from 7-year-old Japanese student

The now-viral video shows the child introducing herself and expressing her admiration for the Kannada language. She says, “Namaskara, Kannada language is beautiful, it is easy to speak, sweet to hear, and if you are born, you should be born in Kannada naadu, thank you.” Her words, clarity of pronunciation, and poise left the audience spellbound.

The sincerity and admiration she expressed for the Kannada language touched the hearts of listeners, and her speech became a trending topic on social media, sparking widespread discussions on cultural exchange.

Social media reaction

Social media users showered praise on Konatsu, appreciating her effort and recognising the role of her parents in encouraging her to learn the local language. Many highlighted the respect Japanese people have for other cultures, noting that Konatsu’s speech reflected this trait beautifully.

The video led to a broader conversation on how languages bridge cultural gaps, and it prompted some users to humorously criticize those who have lived in Bengaluru for years but treat the local language as optional.

One user remarked, “A Japanese kid speaks better Kannada than half the people living here for 10+ years,” emphasising the message that embracing local languages is a mark of respect and integration.

The post accompanying the video had over a thousand upvotes and over 250 comments at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, language experts point out that children naturally pick up new languages quickly, especially when driven by curiosity and interest. Konatsu’s story illustrates how respect for culture and a passion for learning can connect people across the world, with languages serving as the most beautiful medium of this connection.