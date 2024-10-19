The video comes after she was allegedly attacked and threatened by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee fans.

India-based Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami who runs the YouTube channel 'India in Details' has recently shared a video on social media that shows her walking with two security guards in India. “We fear nothing. We will continue living in India,” she shared in her now-viral video on Instagram.



According to reports, back in May, Karolina Goswami received more than 220 threats from Dhruv Rathee followers. She analysed Rathee’s YouTube videos, claiming to expose his “anti-India propaganda.”

Goswami had called out Germany-based Dhruv Rathee for publishing fake news in videos on her own YouTube channel, "India in Details," and demanded that his social media accounts be banned. Dhruv Rathee supporters reportedly threatened Goswami and her family because of her videos.

In Germany last year, Goswami and her husband said Rathee supporters again attacked them. During the 2023 attack, these supporters stole their gadgets and damaged their vehicle.

“We will continue living in India,” the Polish YouTuber declared in her now-viral Instagram video shared two days ago. The clip shows her accompanied by security personnel while walking with her family.

Due to the threats she received, Goswami had pleaded with the Indian government in May to give her security. Screenshots of the rape threats she got over her films were also provided by her.

“My family and I have faced more than 220 threats and we can’t bear this anymore,” she said. However, the Polish YouTuber did not receive a response from the government.