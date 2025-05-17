Jyoti Malhotra, the Haryana-based travel vlogger, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Jyoti Malhotra, the Haryana-based travel vlogger, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Also known as Jyoti Rani, she ran a YouTube channel titled 'Travel with Jo', boasting over three lakh followers. Recently, she shared glimpses of her visit to the neighbouring country earlier this year.

Jyoti has been arrested from Haryana's Hisar for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pak agents. Notably, she is among six other people who were arrested on these charges.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra, 33, is a Haryana-based travel vlogger who enjoys a massive fan following on YouTube and Instagram. She describes herself as "Nomadic Leo Girl. Wanderer Haryanvi + Punjabi modern girl with old ideas" in her YouTube and Instagram bio descriptions.

Her accounts reveal that she traveled to multiple countries including Indonesia, China and Pakistan. She posted videos of her Pak visit about two months back, reports India Today. Through her travel vlogs, she posted several contents, reportedly attempting to demostrate postitive aspects of Pakistan.

According to the report, citing officials, she was used by Pakistani agents to record such videos for propaganda purposes. In her videos, she is featured crossing the Attari-Wagah border, exploring Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar and visiting the Katas Raj Temple in Pakistan.