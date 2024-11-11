Somali has apologised for his misconduct in South Korea. However, he is known for his provocative behaviour while travelling overseas.

American YouTuber Johnny Somali, also known as Ramsey Khalid Ismael, sparked massive outrage when he kissed the statue of a girl, symbolising Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery in Seoul. His actions sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The 24-year-old YouTuber apologised for his action. The incident took place at the Changdong History and Culture Park in Seoul. Somali is facing serious legal consequences in the country. He is known for his provocative behaviour while travelling overseas.

Somali was seen kissing and twerking in front of the statue. He is reportedly banned from leaving the country as investigation is underway. Many called for severe punishment for him. The statue, known as The Statue of Peace, commemorates the "comfort women," Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II.

Somali apologises for his act

Somali has apologised for his misconduct in South Korea. The apology was shared on the YouTube channel Company on Thursday. In the video, the YouTuber can be seen standing next to the girl's statue and apologising to the Korean public. "I want to apologise to Koreans. I didn't understand the significance of the statue," Somali said. However, despite his apology, many viewers have expressed doubt on him, saying he has shared multiple controversial photographs and videos on his social media accounts. Several people have highlighted that Somali hasn't deleted the images and videos of his controversial actions from social media.

READ | Meet Robin Passi, billionaire heir and son of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi