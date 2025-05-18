Johannes Pietsch, an Austrian singer popularly known as JJ, has won the 69th edition of the Eurovision song contest in Switzerland with his song "Wasted Love." The song, which the artist co-wrote, featured operatic and multi-octave vocals with a touch of techno. Know more about JJ here.

Johannes Pietsch, an Austrian musician popularly known as JJ, has won the 69th edition of the Eurovision song contest in Switzerland with his song "Wasted Love." The song, which the artist co-wrote, featured operatic and multi-octave vocals with a touch of techno.

Singer Yuval Raphael of Israel came in second in a tight race on Saturday night amid protests over her country's participation over its conflict with Gaza. Eurovision is an annual song competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union among its member nations.

Let us briefly tell you about JJ, the latest Eurovision champion.

Style and inspiration

JJ, 24, born in Vienna in 2001, grew up in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) with an Austrian father and a Filipino mother. Exposed to both opera and pop music, he developed interest in a unique fusion of both. JJ identifies as a queer person and was inspired to take part in Eurovision after seeing Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst's victory in 2014.

'It's crazy'

After receiving the winner's award, a microphone-shaped glass trophy, JJ said, "This is beyond my wildest dreams. It’s crazy." Later, in a press conference, the artist stated that his piece about failed romance conveyed the message that love is "the strongest force on planet Earth," adding, "Let's spread love, guys."

JJ also said he was thrilled to be the first Eurovision winner with Filipino ancestry and to identify as homosexual.

Austria is set to host the song contest next year.