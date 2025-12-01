Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Jay May is best known for his satirical viral videos that showcase a luxurious lifestyle.

A video of a Chinese man being hand-fed dessert at Bangkok's Louis Vuitton café has caught attention online. Reports suggest that the man, Jay May, is allegedly the son of Jack Ma, China's richest man. The viral video shows Jay May sitting at a branded table while a bodyguard feeds him dessert, while the other adjusts his napkin.

Who is Jay May?

Jay Ma is a content creator with a presence on Instagram and TikTok. He has 480K followers on Instagram. His account showcases a luxurious lifestyle and fashion content. His bio states, "Foreign exchange student final boss." He is known online as the 'International Kid'. May is best known for his satirical viral videos that showcase a luxurious lifestyle. His content often features expensive cars, designer outfits, and humorous stories about life as an international student.

Is Jay May the son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma?

While some reports often claim that he is the son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, there is no official connection regarding this. Redditors say that he is not a rich kid but pretends to be the son of Jack Ma for content and views. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Jay May has reportedly studied at NYU and later earned a master's degree in astrophysics from the University of Chicago.

Who is Jack Ma?

Jack Ma is the co-founder of Alibaba Group, one of the world's largest e-commerce businesses. He stepped down as Alibaba's executive chairman in 2019. According to Forbes, Jack Ma has a real-time net worth of USD 30.2 billion, as of December 1.