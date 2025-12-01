FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Stats comparison in ODIs, Tests, T20Is and IPL

Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Hari Chandana: A role model officer of action

'I'm not greedy like Dharmendra': This actor openly criticised action superstar, helped him in his struggle, started career in same year, yet did only..., he is...

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir's tense dressing room chat grabs attention: What really happened?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeViral

VIRAL

Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Jay May is best known for his satirical viral videos that showcase a luxurious lifestyle.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A video of a Chinese man being hand-fed dessert at Bangkok's Louis Vuitton café has caught attention online. Reports suggest that the man, Jay May, is allegedly the son of Jack Ma, China's richest man. The viral video shows Jay May sitting at a branded table while a bodyguard feeds him dessert, while the other adjusts his napkin.

Who is Jay May?

Jay Ma is a content creator with a presence on Instagram and TikTok. He has 480K followers on Instagram. His account showcases a luxurious lifestyle and fashion content. His bio states, "Foreign exchange student final boss." He is known online as the 'International Kid'. May is best known for his satirical viral videos that showcase a luxurious lifestyle. His content often features expensive cars, designer outfits, and humorous stories about life as an international student.

Is Jay May the son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma?

While some reports often claim that he is the son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, there is no official connection regarding this. Redditors say that he is not a rich kid but pretends to be the son of Jack Ma for content and views. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Jay May has reportedly studied at NYU and later earned a master's degree in astrophysics from the University of Chicago.

Who is Jack Ma?

Jack Ma is the co-founder of Alibaba Group, one of the world's largest e-commerce businesses. He stepped down as Alibaba's executive chairman in 2019. According to Forbes, Jack Ma has a real-time net worth of USD 30.2 billion, as of December 1.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m
Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?
Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Sharif stall disappears...
HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...
HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned
Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...
Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer
Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0
Exclusive | Apurva on Sehar, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement