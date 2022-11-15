Search icon
Who is Jane Park, lottery winner ready to pay Rs 57 lakh annually to prospective boyfriend

The love story of a girl who became a millionaire at the age of 17 is going viral. The couple shared videos of walking together & enjoying the party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Jane Park, a 26-year-old girl who became a millionaire at the young age of 17 is becoming quite popular. She resides in Scotland's Edinburgh. She posted a video on Tiktok with her new lover and she proclaims in the video that she found her love. 
 
Jane won the Rs 9.45 crore EuroMillions Lottery in 2013 when she was just 17 years old. She had become the smallest girl to ever win a lottery prize of this magnitude.
 
Jane once made headlines by saying that whoever becomes her boyfriend will give her an annual salary of Rs 57 lakh. For this, he launched a website, on which applications from thousands of boys had come. (Also Read: Fight over marriage, suspected affair: What happened on May 18, night of Shraddha’s murder in Delhi?)
 
Park recently revealed her lover by posting a video on Tiktok. In her video, she claimed, "I have discovered love." Happy birthday to the youngster, she wrote in the caption of a video.
 
Let us inform you that Jane Park's first relationship ended. She not only works as a model but also as a social media influencer. On Instagram, she has more than 2 lakh followers. She frequently updates this site with her glitzy images and videos. 
 
In her most recent video, Jane is spotted with an unfamiliar boy. He has been spotted in the bathtub and wandering the market, respectively. In a video, Jane may be seen kissing the man. People initially assumed the lad would be a fan of Jane Park after seeing all of this, but Jane later revealed that he is actually her new boyfriend. Jane revealed her boyfriend's name as Lee.
