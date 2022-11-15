Who is Jane Park, lottery winner ready to pay Rs 57 lakh annually to prospective boyfriend

Jane Park, a 26-year-old girl who became a millionaire at the young age of 17 is becoming quite popular. She resides in Scotland's Edinburgh. She posted a video on Tiktok with her new lover and she proclaims in the video that she found her love.

Jane won the Rs 9.45 crore EuroMillions Lottery in 2013 when she was just 17 years old. She had become the smallest girl to ever win a lottery prize of this magnitude.

Also Read: Fight over marriage, suspected affair: What happened on May 18, night of Shraddha’s murder in Delhi?) Jane once made headlines by saying that whoever becomes her boyfriend will give her an annual salary of Rs 57 lakh. For this, he launched a website, on which applications from thousands of boys had come. (

Park recently revealed her lover by posting a video on Tiktok. In her video, she claimed, "I have discovered love." Happy birthday to the youngster, she wrote in the caption of a video.

Let us inform you that Jane Park's first relationship ended. She not only works as a model but also as a social media influencer. On Instagram, she has more than 2 lakh followers. She frequently updates this site with her glitzy images and videos.