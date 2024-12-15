She made the comment on Day 2 of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at the Gabba.

Isa Guha, former England cricketer and English sports commentator landed in a big controversy after making a racially insensitive remark about Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. During commentary on Day 2 of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at the Gabba, she commented shortly after Bumrah got India off to a stunning start in the first innings with two quick wickets. In a video surfaced on social media, Guha was heard saying on air, "Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah."

Who is Isa Guha?

She is an English commentator, currently working for Fox Sports. She played in the 2005 South Africa World Cup and the 2009 Australia World Cup. The former England captain is of Indian origin. Her parents, Barun Guha and Roma Deb, emigrated from Kolkata to the UK in the 1970s. She was the first player of Indian origin to represent England.

She was a right-arm fast-medium bowler. The 39-year-old made her Test cricket debut at 16 in 2001 in the Women's European Championship. Isa was part of the England squad that won the World Cup and the World T20 in 2009. She announced her retirement from international cricket on March 9, 2012.

