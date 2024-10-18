Earlier in August this year, the Pune Police registered a case against IPS Navtake based on a CID report highlighting procedural lapses in the scam investigation.

CBI has registered a case against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy. IPS Navtake also headed the investigation into an alleged Rs 1,200 crore scam pertaining to Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society during 2020-22.

Who is IPS Bhagyashree Navtake?

She is a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer of the 2015 batch. The 36-year-old officer is currently posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) with the State Reserve Police Force. IPS Navtake served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing and Cyber) for Pune police from 2020 to 2022. During her tenure, she led several high-profile investigations, including probes into government recruitment exam malpractices and a major cryptocurrency scam.

She is originally from Maharashtra. According to the government notification, she did her bachelor's degree in engineering (B.Tech). She cracked the UPSC CSE exam and secured the All India Rank (ARIR) 125th.

Earlier in August this year, the Pune Police registered a case against IPS Navtake. The case was filed based on a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report highlighting procedural lapses in the scam investigation. She was booked under sections 120-B, 466, 474, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

READ | Gautam Adani acquires two more companies, pays Rs 380000000 for...

The CID probe found instances of forgery, including registering three cases under one crime in a single day and obtaining complainants' signatures without their presence. The alleged scam, dating back to 2015, involved the alleged cheating of numerous individuals through promises of attractive interest on fixed deposits. The Maharashtra Home Department had then directed the Pune Police to register a case based on the CID report. Further investigation is underway in the matter.