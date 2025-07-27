Who is Hoshi Takayuki? Japanese man who left his business to follow Hindu spirituality, participates in Kanwar yatra as lord shiva devotee

A Japanese man for his deep devotion to lord shiva, left his comfortable life to follow Hindu spirituality. Once a businessman, Hoshi Takayuki is now known as 'Bala Kumbha Gurumuni'.

A Japanese man for his deep devotion to lord shiva, left his comfortable life to follow Hindu spirituality. Once a businessman, Hoshi Takayuki is now known as 'Bala Kumbha Gurumuni'. This July, he returned to participate in Kanwar yatra, where devotees carry sacred 'Gangajal' and offer it to Lord Shiva. He wore saffron robes and walks barefoot for Kanwar yatra in Saawan season, and was accompanied by 20 Japanese followers. He also hosted a two-day food camp in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to serve free meals to kanwariyas, as per reports. Who is Hoshi Takayuki, and how on incident in India, made him leave his business in Japan and follow Hindu spirituality?

Who is Hoshi Takayuki?

Hoshi Takayuki, 41, was a businessman, and ran a chain of 15 beauty product stores in Tokyo Japan. He is now known as 'Bala Kumbha Gurumuni', who wears a saffron-robed spiritual seeker. He also walks barefoot in India’s sacred Kanwar Yatra.

Hoshi Takayuki lived a comfortable life, with luxuries and leisure in Japan. However, one incident in India, changed his perspective of material wealth. 20 years ago, he came to visit Tamil Nadu, India. Out of curiosity, he experienced 'Nadi Astrology', an ancidet siddha practice that reads one's fate from palm-leaf manuscripts.

The astrologer told him that in his past life, he had lived in Himalayas, and was destined to follow Hindu spirituality. When he went back to Tokyo, he had a dream in which he saw himself living in Uttarakhand during his past life. This, he recalls was a spiritual calling towards Hinduism.

Hoshi Takayuki completely changed his lifestyle in Tokyo. He turned his house into a Shiva Temple and also built a second shrine. He live in Tokyo, but spent most of his time in India. He also said that he feels a deep piritual connection with 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. “I believe I spent my past life here and am still searching for my village in the hills,” he said.

One of his friend, Ramesh Sundriyal, an Indian living in Japan told that Hoshi Takayuki has purchased 35 acres of land in Puducherry, where he plans to build a Shiva temple. He also intends to open an ashram in Uttarakhand soon.