Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

An employee named Harveen Singh Chadha has been making headlines as he left Satya Nadella's Microsoft to join Indian AI startup Sarvam despite his parents' worry about his career move. In a post on X, Harveen Singh Chadha shared that his parents weren't happy about his move when he left MS, but ten months later, they are proud when the made-in-India technology earned praises from all corners at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

"Dad showed me all the news channel recordings, newspaper mentions of Sarvam. Mom told me how she promoted Sarvam in WhatsApp groups and to neighbours. Overall, a very small win but a long way to go," he said. For the unversed, Sarvam AI, founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, has launched two large language models, Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B, tailored to India's diverse languages and cultural contexts. The Sarvam 30B model is designed for real-time conversations, the Sarvam 105B model handles complex reasoning tasks and is built for enterprise-grade applications.

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha?

Harveen joined Sarvam as an LLM Researcher in April 2025, after quitting his two-year job at Microsoft as a Data and Applied Scientist II in Bengaluru. Before Microsoft, he worked at ThoughtWorks as a Data Scientist from Mar 2020 till Sep 2022. He also worked at Wipro for eight months. His career began at Infosys, where he worked as an intern, then a System Engineer trainee, system engineer and was promoted as Senior System Engineer, completing five years and seven months in the company. He joined the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, to study Artificial Intelligence; however, he dropped out. He pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering at the University College of Engineering, Punjabi University, between 2010 and 2014.

About Sarvam

Sarvam co-founder, Vivek Raghavan, noted that AI impacts every aspect of human life, making it a core technology that the country must understand at a fundamental level. "Otherwise, we will become a digital colony which is dependent on other countries for this core, core technology." Speaking at the India AI Summit 2026, Vivek Raghavan stated that the development of indigenous technology remains a critical priority for national interests. Raghavan noted that many existing technologies were historically proprietary, leading to the creation of self-created, open-source public infrastructure.