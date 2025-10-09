Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Guru Sharananand? Premanand Maharaj seen washing his feet in viral video

Premanand Maharaj was seen touching and washing the feet of a saint in a viral video. He was also seen being emotional at meeting the saint. The viral video of Premanand Maharaj reflcted his deep emotions and a great connect with Guru Sharananand.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 10:55 PM IST

Who is Guru Sharananand? Premanand Maharaj seen washing his feet in viral video
Premanand Maharaj's emotional meeting with Guru Sharananand
Premanand Maharaj is the most respected saint of Vrindavan Dham with a huge following but recently has been in the news due to health concerns after he stopped his padyatra midway. His close aides clarified that he was well. His followers strictly attend his sermons, and he often goes viral for his videos showing him surrounded by hundreds of his followers.

Among them was one recent video which went viral showing Premanand Maharaj doing ‘Shashtaang Pranam’ (When a person fully lies down head touching the ground and joins hands in reverence) before a visiting saint. He then got up, paid his respects, and hugged the saint emotionally. This has piqued the interest of many who showed eagerness for the visiting saint. In the video, Premanand Ji can be seen running to him emotionally with tears in his eyes, washing his Guru’s feet with pure love and devotion.

The viral video is from Keli Kunj Ashram where he was seen touching the feet of his spiritual guru, Sharananand. In turn, Guru Sharananand Maharaj also appeared to be deeply emotional after the great respect given by his disciple's efforts. He hugged Premanand Maharaj and inquired about his health.

Premanand Maharaj served him himself by offering him his seat and,ashing his guru's feet with his own hands. He also performed the arti. The scene showed the true relationship between a guru and a disciple.

Who is Guru Sharananand Maharaj?

Guru Sharananand is the Maharaj of Ramanreti Mahavan. Premanand Maharaj gives Sharananad the highest respect. Both have led many spiritual gatherings or satsangs together.  

