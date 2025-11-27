Who is Gulnaaz Khan? New name in Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana wedding row after Mary D’Costa clarifies she isn’t choreographer

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were due to tie the knot on 23 November in her hometown of Sangli in Maharashtra. The ceremony was postponed after Smriti's father was hospitalised with a heart-related health scare.

The postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal’s wedding has sparked a wave of speculation on social media. Since the couple’s sangeet ceremony was choreographed by Bosco–Caesar’s team, online users began linking one of the team’s members, Gulnaaz Khan, to the unfolding controversy.

The discussion gained traction after a Reddit user claimed, “We found the choreographer. Palash cheated with Gulnaaz Khan!! (sic),” sharing a screenshot of an X post by a user named Stuti. The post read, “Female choreographer in Bosco’s team is Gulnaaz Khan. She was seen in many videos, shorts, and reels on the sangeet day. Strangely, Palash unfollowed her yesterday (sic).”

As the claim went viral, social media users flooded Gulnaaz’s comment section asking, “Was that you, Gulnaaz???” Responding to one such comment, she wrote, “We choreographed Team India act.” Her reply suggested she may not have understood the insinuation behind the questions.

Who is Gulnaaz Khan?

Gulnaaz Khan is a Mumbai-based choreographer with over 11 years of industry experience, according to her LinkedIn profile. A versatile and skilled dancer, she has been associated with Bosco–Caesar since 2006. She also identifies herself as a G-Star event planner, actor and assistant choreographer, with more than four years of experience as an event coordinator.

Recently, Gulnaaz worked with Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan on the song Aavan Javan from War 2. Her choreography contributions to films such as Bang Bang, War, War 2, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara have earned her recognition in the industry.

Over the years, she has collaborated with several leading actors, including Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Honey Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, and many others.

Sharing wishes for the couple on the occasion of their Haldi and Sangeet, Gulnaaz had written, “Palaash & Smriti, wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together! Congratulations on a big day (sic).”