Who is Grace Springer? Coldplay's super fan who filmed Astronomer CEO viral kiss cam video, 'exposed' alleged affair

A viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot caught allegedly 'cheating' on their partners at Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' has taken the internet by storm. The 'conversation' about their cozy moment, cuddling with hand-in-hand, is all over the internet. But do you know who posted that video and exposed them? Grace Springer, 28, was the one who filmed the 'cheating couple' on the kiss cam for fun and posted on her social media as she found their reactions interesting. To her surprise, it was later revealed that the man in the video was Astronomer CEO, caught cheating on her wife Megan Kerringan.

Who is Grace Springer?

Grace Springer is a Coldplay superfan from New Jersey. She was at the Gillette stadium in Boston for Coldplay concert with her friends, however, one of her filmed video from the concert has now became the 'hottest' topic of the internet.

Grace, 28-year-old, shared the video of the alleged 'cheating couple' on her TikTok, that has now went viral, and is all over the internet. After the video took internet by storm, her first reaction is finally out saying she 'feels bad' and posted the video as it was 'an interesting reaction'. She said, 'I had no clue who the couple was. I thought I filmed a rather interesting reaction to the kiss cam, so I posted it.' The video she posted has now over 46 million views, with 4.9 million likes on TikTok within 24 hours.

She said, 'When I posted late last night before bed it was picking up traction with a couple thousand views. I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least.'

Grace Springer said that she has a message for Astronomer CEO and HR Had. She said, 'A part of me feels sorry for these people, but in the end, you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them.'

'I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise,' she added.

Astronomer CEO contovery

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and company's HR Head Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment on the 'Kiss cam'. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, event commented live on stage on this 'couple', 'Oh look at these two,' not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, 'Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.' After viral Coldplay’s ‘kiss cam’ segment, Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropped her surname ‘Bryon’, signalling a potential rift with her husband. The things are not very 'good' for Andy Byron; he has deleted his LinkedIn profile, earlier he has even deleted a post, where he praised Kristin Cabot as a 'perfect fit' for Astronomer. On the other hand, Kristin Cabot was divorced, and not much is known of her relationship. however, neither Andy Byron or Kristin Cabot has released any official statement regarding the controversy.