YouTuber Seema Haider has made headlines ever since she crossed over to India from Pakistan to marry her lover, Sachin Meena, who she met on the online game PUBG. But the story doesn’t end just there. Seema had already been married in Pakistan and had four children from her first marriage. So, who was her first husband?

Ghulam Haider

Ghulam, whose exact age is not known, lives in Karachi in Pakistan’s Sindh province and shares four children with Seema – son Farhan Ali and three daughters named Farva, Fariha, and Farha. He was working in Saudi Arabia when Seema entered India via the United Arab Emirates and Nepal, reports said. All their kids were underage at the time Seema came to India.

Court case

Ghulam, through an Indian lawyer, has filed a petition in a family court in Noida. He has alleged that Seema had not divorced him when she crossed over to India, challenging the validity of her marriage with Sachin.

He has also challenged the religious conversion of his four children. Seema claims to have converted her children to Hinduism and has also changed their names.

Appeal for ‘justice’

Earlier, in a video that went viral, Ghulam had urged Indian authorities to send his wife and children back to Pakistan. He alleged that his wife had been lured and manipulated into going to India through PUBG.

“It has been a year since the case is pending in court and I have not seen my children since 2023,” he said in the video. “I appeal to the Indian minister, S Jaishankar, to give me justice.”

Seema-Sachin story

Seema illegally entered India in May 2023 to marry Sachin. In July the same year, the two were briefly arrested and later released on bail. The couple is highly popular on social media and has lakhs of followers across six YouTube channels. In December, the couple announced in a video that they were expecting their first child together.