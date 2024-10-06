Twitter
Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...

Gaurav Taneja is a renowned YouTuber and social media sensation who has been making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 08:47 AM IST

Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee (Image/Instagram)
Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, is a renowned YouTuber and social media sensation who has been making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee. The duo has undoubtedly been one of the favourite couples on the internet. 

However, the recent separations rumours has put their fans in a fix, who are constantly wondering what went wrong. In this article, we will talk about Gaurav Taneja's lifestyle, net worth and more. 

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

A former AirAsia pilot, Gaurav Taneja is a popular YouTuber boasting a total of 9.2 million subscribers. His personal and professional lives have grabbed eyeballs of millions of his fans worldwide. From his family trips to daily life, he keeps sharing the precious moments with his subscribers. 

According to a report by Filmi Beat, Taneja's net worth stands at staggering Rs 41 crores, with his YouTube channels, brand endorsements, and collaborations being primary sources of his income. He has created a special room for hinmself in the digital sphere by vlogging, sharing fitness tips, and much more. 

He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 2008. His proclivity towards aviation made him choose a career in this field. He worked as a commercial pilot with AirAsia. However, things took a drastic turn when he ousted from the airlines, following allegations of him exploiting safety norms. 

Many of his fans came in his support after the incident. Gaurav Taneja, through his YouTube channel, highlighted the safety lapses in AirAsia. He also alleged that the airline would "prioritise fuel efficiency over passengers' safety by using Flap 3 for landings in most cases", which he deemed unsafe. He also voiced his concerns about the airline 'discouraging pilots to take sick leaves', which could pose a threat to passengers' lives. 

The incident also led to a legal battle between Taneja and AirAsia, gradually prompting the former to pursue law at Delhi University. However, he had to discontinue owing to attendance issues. 

Personal life

Gaurav Taneja is married to Ritu Rathee who is also a pilot. They are parents to two adorable children, Rashi and Pihu. Through his everyday vlogging, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their personal and professional lives. They have also been accused of "overexposing their children on social media". 

The divorce rumours started after a video, featuring Ritu Rathee seeking assistance from Premanandji Maharaj with regard to her relationship with Taneja, went viral. In the video, a person can be heard telling Maharaj that she received "betrayal and humiliation" from her husband, despite carrying on the marriage in the best way possible. 

Rathee, later, confirmed that the person shown in the video was her and urged the netizens to "give privacy" to the couple. Meem

