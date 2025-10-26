Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'

In one of the biggest heist of modern times, jewellery worth a jaw dropping €88 million ($102 million), was stolen from 'The Louvre' museum in Paris in broad daylight. Internet is obsessing over a 'mysterious' man, captured in a photograph, who was dressed in a fedora and three piece-suit.

In one of the biggest heist of modern times, jewellery worth a jaw dropping €88 million ($102 million), was stolen from 'The Louvre' museum in Paris in broad daylight on October 19. While, the 'four minutes' heist has stunned he entire world with two suspects arrested, Internet is obsessing over a 'mysterious' man, captured in a photograph, who was dressed in a fedora and three piece-suit, giving a dapper look. He looked straight out a French detective movie. Netizens said that the man can be a detective investigating the big Louvre heist, calling it 'SO FRENCH!.'

Who is the mysterious man?

Just moments after the heist a photograph by The Associated Press started to widely circulate on the social media. The photograph showed three police officers near the Louvre courtyard, and right beside them, was 'THE MAN', who dressed like straight out of a 1940s detective film. He adorned a Fedora, gold vest, adding to his style, an umbrella as a walking stick. He looked like he walked off a movie set of 'the Paris Jewel Caper'. Internet was mesmerized by the look and the man, and started asking questions, Was he a French detective? A suspect? Who is this man?

(Image source: AP)

One user posted, 'The man in the fedora, who looks like he came out of a detective film noir from the 1940s, is an actual French police detective investigating the theft. Pure aesthetic.' Another woman wrote, 'I'm sure you guys have seen this photo floating around the internet that this is apparently the detective that is investigating the Louvre jewel heist, I mean, look at this dapper young man complete with fedora and umbrella."

Others on Internet started recreating and romanticising his style. His edits went viral on TikTok with hashtag Louvre Heist. One of his viral TikTok has over 5 million views.

Well it turned out that he is not a detective rather just a passerby. Thibault Camus, the AP photographer who captured the photo, cleared the air in an interview. he said, 'I don’t know him. Maybe a tourist? Maybe English? I just saw him walking by, dressed in an old-fashioned way, just like Museum.'

Even the Paris prosecutor’s office played along when asked to identify the man and said, 'We’d rather keep the mystery alive.'