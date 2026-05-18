Who is Divya Mittal? After studying at IIT, IIM, and becoming IAS, she finds herself not ready for life, details here

Her comments started a dialogue that quickly expanded past her individual story, fueling a larger debate on the strengths and blind spots of India’s education system.

A personal post by IAS officer Divya Mittal on what school education lacks has sparked widespread conversation online. On her official X account, Mittal wrote about her path from IIT Delhi to IIM Bangalore and then the Indian Administrative Service, noting that even top-tier education in India failed to equip her for several key life challenges.

Her comments started a dialogue that quickly expanded past her individual story, fueling a larger debate on the strengths and blind spots of India’s education system.

What IAS Divya Mittal exactly said on education system?

“IIT Delhi to IIM Bangalore to IAS. I got the best education my country had to offer. It taught me how to crack tough exams and manage big responsibilities, but it never taught me how to quiet my own mind or handle loneliness,” Mittal wrote.

She added, “We spend many years learning how to achieve, but not a single day learning how to be happy.”

IAS Divya Mittal flags key life skills missing in school education

Mittal’s post listed several essential life skills missing from school curricula, including managing emotions, meaningful communication, critical thinking, financial literacy, self-discipline, dealing with loneliness, reading people, mental health care, and self-knowledge.

Discussing emotional regulation, she wrote, “We memorised the periodic table, but no one explained the chemistry of a broken heart.” She said schools often equated silence with peace, resulting in adults who can’t navigate difficult feelings.

Regarding communication, Mittal noted that students learned to craft flawless essays but not to express feelings like “I’m hurting” or to say “No.” She added that many adults struggle to confront workplace bullying or establish healthy boundaries.

IAS Divya Mittal calls out lack of financial literacy in Schools

Stressing financial literacy, Mittal wrote, “We spent years learning maths and solving for x, but never learned how to keep ourselves from falling into a debt trap.” She said education prepares students to earn money eventually, but not to handle it prudently when they do.

She further wrote about loneliness, saying, “Peace is learning that being alone does not mean being lonely.” In another powerful line, she said, “We have gym class for our bodies, but nothing for our souls.”

Mittal concluded her post by saying, “The ultimate education is discovering what truly matters to you before the world tells you what to want.”

IIT Delhi to IIM Bangalore to IAS. I got the best education my country had to offer. It taught me how to crack tough exams and manage big responsibilities. But it never taught me how to quiet my own mind or handle loneliness. We spend many years learning how to achieve, but not a… — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) May 17, 2026

Social media reaction

Till now, her post has drawn over 203k views and resonated with many users. One user commented, “Very well articulated. I would just like to add that the aspects not covered in our academic journey are often learned through individual life experiences, and those lessons stay with us throughout our lives."

"Kudos to your academic brilliance, and my best wishes to you,” another wrote.

A third user said, “Marks and ranks are celebrated, but emotional strength is ignored.”

Who is IAS Divya Mittal?

IAS Divya Mittal is a 2013 batch officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. She cracked UPSC in 2012 and got IPS. However, she appeared for the exam in 2013 and became an IAS officer. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 68 in the 2012 UPSC CSE. Divya is originally from Rewari, Haryana.

IAS Divya Mittal is now one of the most popular civil servants in India. She is known for her development work in various UP districts. She has been the District Magistrate of Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar and other districts. The 2013 batch IAS officer has been waiting for her new posting after she was transferred from Basti district. IAS Divya Mittal has joined as CEO, UPRRDA (UP Rural Roads Development Agency) in Lucknow.

Before joining the civil service, she worked as an investment banker in London. Divya has an MBA from IIM Bangalore and did her B.Tech from IIT Delhi. IAS Divya grabbed headlines in August 2023 when she was DM of Mirzapur. She helped people of Lahuria Deh village to get them access to water. After her transfer from the district, she received a farewell from a large number of women who showered rose petals on her.