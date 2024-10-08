Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…

Dipa Karmakar, a name synonymous with resilience and determination, has redefined gymnastics in India. Born on August 9, 1993, in Agartala, Tripura, she faced significant challenges from the outset. Diagnosed with flat feet and a problem that can affect athletic performance, Dipa began practicing gymnastics at the age of six. She encountered some concerns in her training reflecting her condition on the ground, but she overcame it under the guidance of her coach, Bishweshwar Nandi.

The growth of Karmakar towards the stardom was accompanied by the milestones. She was the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics in 2016, where she agonisingly finished fourth in the vault event, just 0.15 points away from a medal. She featured the Produnova vault, which is one of the most challenging moves in women’s gymnastics, which only five women in the world have done.

In 2014, Dipa got a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow and became the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal in gymnastics. She then won a gold medal in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in 2018 and became a role model for Indian athletes.

At the same time, the experience of Karmakar proved that the road to success is always filled with difficulties. Accidents exposing her to injuries and surgeries on the line saw her spirit not be shaken. In her own words, she reflected on her career: Gymnastics has always been a part of my life as far as I can recall... I am thankful for each day.”.

Having recently decided to retire at the age of 31, Karmakar created an example that can be followed by numerous young athletes in India. Her story is not about medals here but about her legacy of inspiring women and encouraging them to go for sports. While Dipa Karmakar bids adieu to competitive gymnastics, she continues to inspire generations to come with her story of determination and hard work.