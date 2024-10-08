Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

When Mukesh Ambani's life inspired another billionaire Harsh Goenka, here are his top three learnings...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation

Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 awarded to John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton for their work in machine learning

ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Mukesh Ambani's life inspired another billionaire Harsh Goenka, here are his top three learnings...

When Mukesh Ambani's life inspired another billionaire Harsh Goenka, here are his top three learnings...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares how he felt on meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time: 'She started talking and...'

Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation

Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 most educated TV stars Indian

10 most educated TV stars Indian

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: �ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

HomeViral

Viral

Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…

Having recently decided to retire at the age of 31, she created an example that can be followed by numerous young athletes in India

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Dipa Karmakar, a name synonymous with resilience and determination, has redefined gymnastics in India. Born on August 9, 1993, in Agartala, Tripura, she faced significant challenges from the outset. Diagnosed with flat feet and a problem that can affect athletic performance, Dipa began practicing gymnastics at the age of six. She encountered some concerns in her training reflecting her condition on the ground, but she overcame it under the guidance of her coach, Bishweshwar Nandi.

The growth of Karmakar towards the stardom was accompanied by the milestones. She was the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics in 2016, where she agonisingly finished fourth in the vault event, just 0.15 points away from a medal. She featured the Produnova vault, which is one of the most challenging moves in women’s gymnastics, which only five women in the world have done.

In 2014, Dipa got a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow and became the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal in gymnastics. She then won a gold medal in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in 2018 and became a role model for Indian athletes.

At the same time, the experience of Karmakar proved that the road to success is always filled with difficulties. Accidents exposing her to injuries and surgeries on the line saw her spirit not be shaken. In her own words, she reflected on her career: Gymnastics has always been a part of my life as far as I can recall... I am thankful for each day.”.

Having recently decided to retire at the age of 31, Karmakar created an example that can be followed by numerous young athletes in India. Her story is not about medals here but about her legacy of inspiring women and encouraging them to go for sports. While Dipa Karmakar bids adieu to competitive gymnastics, she continues to inspire generations to come with her story of determination and hard work.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

This man pulled Virender Sehwag's collar, punched him in dressing room while Sachin Tendulkar was…

This man pulled Virender Sehwag's collar, punched him in dressing room while Sachin Tendulkar was…

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, who gets the best entry scene in Singham Again trailer

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, who gets the best entry scene in Singham Again trailer

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, or Deepika Padukone; who took home biggest paycheck?

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, or Deepika Padukone; who took home biggest paycheck?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement