Who is Deepak Johnson? Voice behind viral 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' song, here's all you need to know him

As Christmas is just around the corner, the song "Yeshu Di Balle Balle" is trending again on social media. Read here to know about the singer of this song and how he created it.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 01:50 PM IST

Who is Deepak Johnson? Voice behind viral 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' song, here's all you need to know him
Amidst the soft glow of stage lights, a pastor's passionate cry of "Yeshu Di Balle Balle" has given birth to a unique fusion - bhangra music with a sacred twist. Christmas 2024 has witnessed the rise of an extraordinary musical sensation - Yeshu Di Balle Balle, a Punjabi rendition by Deepak Johnson that has left an indelible mark on the music scene.

With its infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, this song has successfully captured the essence of the festive season, blending it with a unique cultural twist. The vibrant energy of the track has resonated deeply with audiences, making it a staple at family gatherings, church events, and social media platforms.

Who is Deepak Johnson?

Deepak Johnson, an Indian Christian musician, singer, and pastor, is the mastermind behind this captivating song. With a reputation for creating popular Punjabi devotional songs, Johnson has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. His production house, Yeshua Productions, has been instrumental in promoting Christian music and managing content across various digital platforms. Johnson's passion for music is evident in his work, which aims to make Jesus "relatable" and widely known, particularly among the youth.

According to a report by India Today, Deepak's father (originally Brahmin) converted into Christianity in 1982. 

How Deepak created 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' song?

The song "Yeshu Di Balle Balle" translates to "Hooray for Jesus" and was originally released in 2018. Although the tune is reportedly from Pakistan, Johnson recreated it in Punjab, making it a viral "Masih" (Christian) song. With its catchy rhythm and joyful lyrics, the song has become an anthem for celebrations, perfectly capturing the spirit of Christmas.

Johnson's intention was to create a track that would not only celebrate the festive season but also resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. The song's unique blend of Punjabi culture and Christmas spirit has achieved just that, bringing a fresh and celebratory vibe to traditional Christmas music. The song's relatability and fun factor have made it a favorite among listeners, transcending age and cultural boundaries.

Yeshu Di Balle Balle: Viral sensation

The power of social media has played a significant role in the song's success. Platforms like Instagram are buzzing with activity, with influencers and families creating dance videos and reels to the tune of "Yeshu Di Balle Balle". The song's infectious energy has made it a reel sensation, spreading its joyous message far and wide.

