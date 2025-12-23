Major trouble for Kapil Sharma, PPL India takes comedian, Netflix to Bombay High Court due to this reason: Report
SWIFT, JPMorgan and Deutsche Börse Pilot unified deposit bridge, signaling a new phase of tokenised banking
Who is Anok Yai? 28-year-old supermodel reveals health battle, congenital lung defect
Who is Deepak Johnson? Voice behind viral 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' song, here's all you need to know him
CAT 2025 result: How are candidates shortlisted for IIM interviews? Here's everything you need to know
Watch: Esha Deol makes FIRST public appearance after dad Dharmendra's demise, paparazzo asks 'kaise ho aap', her reply makes netizens emotional
FACTCHECK: Your social media accounts, email can be accessed by Income Tax dept from April 1? Here's what you need to know
Parineeti Chopra gets candid about postpartum struggles after birth of son Neer, says 'not as easy as it looks’
Nita Ambani stuns in Rare Brazilian Paraíba necklac at Mona Mehta’s birthday celebration, See viral pics
Anunay Sood death update: US police reveal REAL cause of travel influencer's death in final report, here's all you need to know
VIRAL
As Christmas is just around the corner, the song "Yeshu Di Balle Balle" is trending again on social media. Read here to know about the singer of this song and how he created it.
Amidst the soft glow of stage lights, a pastor's passionate cry of "Yeshu Di Balle Balle" has given birth to a unique fusion - bhangra music with a sacred twist. Christmas 2024 has witnessed the rise of an extraordinary musical sensation - Yeshu Di Balle Balle, a Punjabi rendition by Deepak Johnson that has left an indelible mark on the music scene.
With its infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, this song has successfully captured the essence of the festive season, blending it with a unique cultural twist. The vibrant energy of the track has resonated deeply with audiences, making it a staple at family gatherings, church events, and social media platforms.
Deepak Johnson, an Indian Christian musician, singer, and pastor, is the mastermind behind this captivating song. With a reputation for creating popular Punjabi devotional songs, Johnson has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. His production house, Yeshua Productions, has been instrumental in promoting Christian music and managing content across various digital platforms. Johnson's passion for music is evident in his work, which aims to make Jesus "relatable" and widely known, particularly among the youth.
According to a report by India Today, Deepak's father (originally Brahmin) converted into Christianity in 1982.
The song "Yeshu Di Balle Balle" translates to "Hooray for Jesus" and was originally released in 2018. Although the tune is reportedly from Pakistan, Johnson recreated it in Punjab, making it a viral "Masih" (Christian) song. With its catchy rhythm and joyful lyrics, the song has become an anthem for celebrations, perfectly capturing the spirit of Christmas.
Johnson's intention was to create a track that would not only celebrate the festive season but also resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. The song's unique blend of Punjabi culture and Christmas spirit has achieved just that, bringing a fresh and celebratory vibe to traditional Christmas music. The song's relatability and fun factor have made it a favorite among listeners, transcending age and cultural boundaries.
The power of social media has played a significant role in the song's success. Platforms like Instagram are buzzing with activity, with influencers and families creating dance videos and reels to the tune of "Yeshu Di Balle Balle". The song's infectious energy has made it a reel sensation, spreading its joyous message far and wide.